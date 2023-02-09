News Top Stories

Naira Crisis: IMF advises CBN to extend deadline

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has advised the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to consider extending its deadline for the swapping of the old naira notes for the new ones “should problems persist in the next few days leading up to the February 10 deadline”. In a statement yesterday byitsResidentRepresentative toNigeriaAriAisen, theFund cited the disruptions in trade and payments resulting from the naira swapping.

The body said: “In light of hardships caused by disruptions to trade and payments due to the shortage of new banknotes available to the public, in spite of measures introduced by the CBN to mitigate the challenges in the banknote swap process, the IMF encourages the CBN to consider extending the deadline, should problems persist in the next few days leading up to the February 10, 2023 deadline.” TheFund’sadvicecoincided with the Supreme Court’s judgment stopping the CBN fromenforcingFriday’sdeadline for the old banknotes to cease to be legal tender.

The IMF also reiterated its suggestion for a unified and market-clearing exchange rate for CBN; and called for the dismantling of various exchange rate windows at the CBN. Initsestimation, providing clarity on exchange rate policy would help boost investor confidence, quell capital outflow pressures, and rebuild buffers. IMF’ position was contained in the report of the outcome of Executive Board 2022 Article IV Consultation with Nigeria concluded on February 6. In a retrospective review of Nigeria’s economy in the aftermath of COVID-19, the IMF noted that the economy had recouped the output losses sustained during the pandemic supported by favourable oil prices and buoyant consumption activities. It said: “Gross domestic product(GDP) adjustedforinflation has alreadyreachedits pre-crisis level and the third quarter of 2022 marked the eighth consecutive quarter of positive growth—despite continued challenges in the oilsector. Growthisestimated at 3 percent for 2022.

“Headline inflation declined in December 2022 for the first time in 11 months, but at 21.3 percent remains high—driven by elevated international food prices, large parallel market premiums and monetary policy accommodation. While the Central Bank of Nigeria raised the Monetary Policy rate (MPR) by a cumulative 500 basis points in 2022 and another 100 bps in January 2023, inflation remains above the MPR.”

However, it noted that despite rising oil prices, the general government fiscal deficit wasestimatedto havewidened further in 2022, mainly due to high fuel subsidy costs. While thecurrentaccountitsaidwas estimatedto haveimprovedin 2022, foreign currency reserves declined amidst capital outflow pressures.

 

