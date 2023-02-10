Naira Crisis: Labour condemns attacks on bank workers

Following continuous attacks on bank workers by some members of the public over their. inability to get cash, the Association of Senior Staff of Banks, Insurance and Financial Institutions, ASSBIFI, has condemn the act, saying it is uncalled for and inimical to the smooth operations of the banks. The National President of ASSIBIFI, Comrade Olusoji Oluwole, said the information that the banks were responsible for the cash crunch was not verified as it emanated from fake social media news platforms. He said: “We had, in the past, warned of this happening and raised concerns about the safety of our members working in banks. “Sadly, this has continued unabated as our members have been constantly abused, harassed, and even threatened not to come out of their premises at the close of work. The most visual evidence is the video of bank statf in Asaba, Delta state, having to run for their lives through a back channel.” Oluwole said bank branches were currerntly being forced to close their doors due to their inabilty to provide the much needed cash to the pubiic. According to him, “while we strongly condemn any sharp practices or acts inimical to the smooth disbursement of the new naira notes, we call on the public to understand the plight of banks and workers and desist from the continued harassment.” He, therefore, called on security agencies to put in place necessary measures to protect lives and properties within and around bank premises. “As stated in the past, bank workers are committed to ensuring they satisty bank customers to the extent of what is made available to th em. We are also mindful of the safety of our members, who have expressed fear for their lives and where the attacks and harassments remain uncontrolled, we may be compelled to advise them to stay away from work, until their safety is guaranteed,” he said.
