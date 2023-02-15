Naira Crisis: Ogun joins suit against FG

Ogun State has filed an application at the Supreme Court to join Kaduna, Zamfara and Kogi in the suit seeking to stop the Federal Government and Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) from implementing the naira redesign policy reducing daily cash withdrawal limits by bank customers.

The plaintiffs also asked the court to order the defendants to reverse the policy to withdraw N200, N500 and N1, 000 banknotes from circulation following its negative effects on the economy. Kano, Ondo and Ekiti later applied to join Kaduna, Zamfara and Kogi in the suit. In a Motion of Notice filed by its counsel Afe Babalola and Co on February 13, Ogun sought to be joined as 4th plaintiff/applicant in a suit. The applicant further stated that it sought to be a co-plaintiff for the just and effective determination in the suit instituted by the other three plaintiffs.

The plaintiff also notified the Supreme Court that it shall rely on all the processes already filed in this action in addition to the affidavit in support of the application. Listing 13 grounds upon which the application was predicated, the plaintiff submitted among others, that the implementation of the Federal Government-sanctioned policy has thus far negatively affected the citizens all over the federation which includes Ogun State, and left several residents of the state stranded, cash strapped and frustrated leading to riots, grievous interruption of commercial activities, and a gradual economic downturn in the state.

It added in the Motion on Notice that the plaintiffs commenced this suit vide an Origination Summons dated on the 3rd of February, 2023 challenging the demonization policy of the Federation being currently carried out by the Central Bank on Nigeria on the ground that same is not in compliance with the extant provisions of the 1999 Constitution (as amended) and Section 20 (3) of the Central Bank of Nigeria Act 2007 and the extant laws of Ogun State. The 4th plaintiff submitted further that: “Ogun State is one of the constituent members of the federation recognised under the provision of Section 3 (1) of the 1999 Constitution (as amended); “The Attorney General of Ogun State seeking to be added or joined as the 4th plaintiff in this suit is the Chief Law Officer of Ogun State vested with the power and responsibility of representing Ogun State in legal matters including the protection of the interest of Ogun State by challenging any law, policy or action of the Federal Government perceived to be in violation of the laws of the Federation for the order and good government of Ogun State; “The implementation of the policy has totally paralysed and brought to a standstill the economic activities of Ogun State and also severely impaired the government’s ability to deliver on its economic agenda to the people.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...