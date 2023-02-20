Naira Crisis: Settle out of court with govs, Umahi advises Buhari

Ebonyi State Governor, Dave Umahi, has urged President Muhammadu Buhari to settle out of court with the governors that are challenging him in court over the naira note crisis Umahi said out of court settlement will resolve the impasse between the President and the governors and save the people of Nigeria the untold hardship they are passing through in the naira crisis.

The governor spoke in his office at centenary city, Abakaliki, the Ebonyi State capital, while addressing the people of the state on security situation in the state and the naira crisis, with security chiefs in the state in attendance. He commended Bu hari for reviewing his decision on the naira notes crisis in the country and urged him to do more to permanently end the problems associated with the new naira notes.

“I want to commend Mr President for reviewing his decision on the new naira notes which has saved people of the country. Mr President should do more to solve the problem permanently. He should opt for out-of-court settlement with governors,” Umahi stated.

The governor condemned the 40 per cent arbitrary charges before money could be paid to customers who approach Point-of-Sale (PoS) agents in the state, describing it as unacceptable and adding pains to the people.

He urged security agents to go after such PoS agents and prosecute them for fraud.

