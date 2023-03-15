Naira Crisis: Suspend Emefiele As CBN Governor, Tinubu’s Aide Tells Buhari

The Director of Media and Publicity to the President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, Bayo Onanuga has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to suspend the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele.

Onouga who made the call over the continued naira scarcity experienced across the country via his verified Twitter handle said Emefiele should not be occupying a sensitive office like the CBN governor after he scrapped the cashless policy.

He wrote, “I am surprised Godwin Emefiele is still sitting pretty in office, without contrition, after he was forced to scrap his ghastly cashless policy.

“President Buhari should suspend him from office. Emefiele should go NOW.”

Recall that the cashless policy introduced by the CBN in December 2022 had led to the suffering of Nigerians.

The CBN policy was contested by some state governors in court, prior to the presidential election.

The Supreme Court declared that the old notes remained legal tender till December 31, 2023.

