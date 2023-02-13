Naira crisis triggers more Nigerians’ interest in bitcoin

More Nigerians than ever are picking up interest in Bitcoin, according to trend results on Google. The most populous black nation set the record for the region with the highest search for keywords such as “buy Bitcoin” over the past 12 months. Ghana, Kenya, Ethiopia, and South Africa are other countries on the top five curious list. The biggest searches came from areas around Delta, Edo, Anambra, Bayelsa, and Rivers — mostly coastal regions of the country. Since the turn of the new year, the country has struggled with the rising cost of living. The energy cost has risen 400% over the last three months, spiking a dangerous scarcity that has left thousands in daily queues at fuel stations. Faced with an 18.5 per cent inflation rate, recent monetary policies, which involved a redesign of its top three local currency denominations, have done little to help. Over the last few days, various trending videos on social media show frustrated citizens searching for ‘scarce’ naira baulking at local bank operatives. The country was one of the first to float a CBDC, now largely regarded as a failure, given that its total CBDC transactions in a year (last computed as $1.8 million) equals just three days of Bitcoin for the region. The e-naira has only about one million active users out of 211 million citizens.
