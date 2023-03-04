Business Top Stories

Naira Crisis: Uncertainty Trails Supreme Court Order

Uncertainty has continued to trail the Supreme court order invalidating the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Naira redesign policy backed by President Muhammadu Buhari-led Federal Government.

New Telegraph had on Friday reported that the Supreme Court ordered that the old N200, N500 and N1000 Naira notes should continue to be legal tender till December 31, 2023.

While ruling on the ex-parte, the apex court said that the move was not done with due consultation and in line with constitutional provisions.

It came as a big relief to many Nigerians, especially those who feel it did not serve its purpose during Saturday’s elections.

But most Nigerians are still expecting an announcement from either President Buhari or the CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele, to know what is next. Supreme court order or CBN order.

Recall that Buhari had in a nationwide broadcast said he approved the policy in a bid to reduce vote buying, as well as strengthen the economy.

However, the question on the lips of many Nigerians remains: to what extent did it work?

It would be recalled that the policy, which came into effect early this year, threw many citizens into untold suffering, with bank customers having to spend days in queues struggling to access cash.

After the Supreme court ruling on Friday, March 3, below are the reactions of Nigerians.

“For vote buying, I think it worked to a large extent,” Ridwan Oke, The Managing Partner of The Iris Attorneys LP, a Lagos-based law firm.

“However, the government knew there would be an election this year. They could have started the policy long ago and blocked the necessary loopholes politicians can have money to buy votes.

“The ordinary citizen suffered a great deal as a result of the policy, including myself,” he said.

Meanwhile, there are fresh concerns about whether President Buhari would obey the court judgement.

Okey had this to say: “I expect him to obey the judgement but with President Buhari, things are not always straightforward. I won’t be surprised if he doesn’t.

“Nigerian presidents, past and present, get away with a lot of things.

“Anyone who disobeys court orders is guilty of contempt. It’s gross misconduct and an impeachable offence. However, is the National Assembly strong enough to do the needful?”

