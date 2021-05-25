Naira defies interventions, sustains downward slide

The local currency has defied all efforts by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to prop up its value, instead, it has continued to lose value against major global currencies.

As of Friday, May 21, the currency exchanged for N485 against the dollar, thereby losing value by N1 from the previous exchange rate of May 20, which was N484/$.

The British pound exchanged for N685, a loss of about N5 from the exchange rate of May 20, which was N680; the Euro exchanged for N587, losing N2 from the exchange rate of May 20, which was N585. CBN had, on May 15, removed the official exchange rate of N379/$ from its website.

The following morning, May 16, news broke that the apex bank had devalued the naira and officially adopted the Investors and Exporters Window exchange rate of N401/$. Reacting to suggestions that the action may send the parallel market into an overdrive, an expert, Abayomi Akindemi noted that this may not be the case.

He reasoned that since the official exchange rate was not realistic, eliminating it would close the gap between the parallel market exchange rate and the official exchange rate of N401. He said: “Parallel market rates have a huge tendency of going up.

“The former exchange rate of N379 is not in sync with current market realities, hence the announcement.”

He added that organisations and individuals who transacted business with CBN would have to quickly adapt to the rate change.

On the day the new exchange rate made the news, naira exchanged for N484/$ at the parallel market Prior to adopting that I$E window exchange rate, CBN had intervened in the fx situation in March by announcing an incentive for Diaspora remittances. In the scheme that was scheduled to terminate in May, but further extended, CBN announced a reward of N5 for every $1 sent by Nigerians abroad to relations back home.

Many believed that the scheme would boost the supply of dollars in the economy and subsequently reduce its value. Unfortunately, this does not seem to be the case as the dollar rates keep going up, two months after the scheme kicked into effect.

It is expected, however, that the scheme would lead to a boost in Diaspora remittances that showed bright prospects in the fourth quarter of 2020 after falling by 27 per cent in previous quarters. Diaspora remittances fell 27 per cent year-on-year to $17.2 billion in 2020 from $23.55 billion.

The 27 per cent decline represents 18.2 percentage points below the 8.8 per cent decline projected by the World Bank for both Nigeria and the Sub- Saharan African.

