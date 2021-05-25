Business

Naira defies interventions, sustains downward slide

Posted on Author Anna Oboho Comment(0)

The local currency has defied all efforts by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to prop up its value, instead, it has continued to lose value against major global currencies.

 

As of Friday, May 21, the currency exchanged for N485 against the dollar, thereby losing value by N1 from the previous exchange rate of May 20, which was N484/$.

 

The British pound exchanged for N685, a loss of about N5 from the exchange rate of May 20, which was N680; the Euro exchanged for N587, losing N2 from the exchange rate of May 20, which was N585. CBN had, on May 15, removed the official exchange rate of N379/$ from its website.

 

The following morning, May 16, news broke that the apex bank had devalued the naira and officially adopted the Investors and Exporters Window exchange rate of N401/$. Reacting to suggestions that the action may send the parallel market into an overdrive, an expert, Abayomi Akindemi noted that this may not be the case.

 

He reasoned that since the official exchange rate was not realistic, eliminating it would close the gap between the parallel market exchange rate and the official exchange rate of N401. He said: “Parallel market rates have a huge tendency of going up.

 

“The former exchange rate of N379 is not in sync with current market realities, hence the announcement.”

He added that organisations and individuals who transacted business with CBN would have to quickly adapt to the rate change.

On the day the new exchange rate made the news, naira exchanged for N484/$ at the parallel market Prior to adopting that I$E window exchange rate, CBN had intervened in the fx situation in March by announcing an incentive for Diaspora remittances. In the scheme that was scheduled to terminate in May, but further extended, CBN announced a reward of N5 for every $1 sent by Nigerians abroad to relations back home.

 

Many believed that the scheme would boost the supply of dollars in the economy and subsequently reduce its value. Unfortunately, this does not seem to be the case as the dollar rates keep going up, two months after the scheme kicked into effect.

 

It is expected, however, that the scheme would lead to a boost in Diaspora remittances that showed bright prospects in the fourth quarter of 2020 after falling by 27 per cent in previous quarters. Diaspora remittances fell 27 per cent year-on-year to $17.2 billion in 2020 from $23.55 billion.

 

The 27 per cent decline represents 18.2 percentage points below the 8.8 per cent decline projected by the World Bank for both Nigeria and the Sub- Saharan African.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Business

Border reopening: Taming rising prices of local rice

Posted on Author TAIWO HASSAN,

President Muhammadu Buhari has ordered the reopening of four land borders with Nigeria’s neighbouring countries with ban on rice importation still in force. TAIWO HASSAN, in this report, examines the implications of both policies on local rice production President Muhammadu Buhari has ordered the reopening of four borders with Nigeria’s neighbouring countries with ban on […]
Business

EFG, Stanbic IBTC, others trade N906bn shares

Posted on Author Chris Ugwu

Ten leading stockbroking firms in the Nigerian capital market ended the last 10 months of the year 2020 with an exchange of 63.236 billion shares worth N906.315 billion.   Available statistics to New Telegraph showed that the 10 stockbrokers were responsible for 57.29 per cent of the total value between 02/01/2020 and 31/10/2020.   Also, […]
Business

Golden Guinea Breweries lauded for business revival

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

The President of the National Council of the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE), Otunba Abimbola Ogunbanjo, has commend the board and management of Golden Guinea Breweries Plc for their efforts in reviving the business after 17 years of inactivity.   Ogunbanjo along with the Divisional Head, NSE, Listings Business, Olumide Bolumole, embarked on a factory tour […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica