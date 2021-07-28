Naira depreciates to N505/$1 at parallel market

The naira fell to N505 per dollar at the parallel market yesterday compared with N503/$1 on Monday, according to data compiled by abokifx.com.

The local currency closed lower at the parallel market barely a few hours after Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mr. Godwin Emefiele, announced that the apex bank will discontinue the sales of forex to the Bureau De Change (BDC) operators in the country with immediate effect.

He disclosed this after the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) two-day meeting. Speaking on the the decision to stop forex sales to BDCs, he said, the MPC noted with disappointment and great concerns that the BDCs had defeated their purpose of existence to provide forex to retail user, but instead, they had become wholesale and illegal dealers.

T he BDCs, he observed, had continued to make huge profits, while Nigerians suffered in pain. He said the commercial banks would be monitored to provide forex for the legitimate use of Nigerians.

Meanwhile, at the Investors and Exporters’ (I&E) window, naira also closed weaker at N411.67 per dollar, compared with an opening rate of N411.42/$1

