Naira depreciates to N525/$1 at parallel market

Expert backs CBN's decision on BDCs

Reduced supply may spark speculation

 

The naira dropped to a record low against the dollar at the parallel market yesterday, closing at N525/$1 compare  with N505 per dollar on Tuesday, checks by New Telegraph as well as data obtained from abokiFX. com (a website that collates parallel rates in Lagos), show.

 

The decline comes twenty four hours after    the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) said it would no longer sell forex to Bureaux De Change (BDC) operators.

 

According to abokiFX  com, the naira also fell against the British pound and the euro yesterday, closing at N710 and N600 respectively, compared  with N703 and N592 on Tuesday. Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mr. Godwin Emefiele, announced at the end of the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting on Tuesday that the apex bank had discontinued the sales of forex to BDC operators in the country with immediate effect.

 

He explained that the BDCs had defeated their purpose of existence to provide forex to retail users, but instead, had become wholesale and illegal dealers, thereby becoming a conduit for illicit forex flows and graft. “We are concerned that BDCs have allowed themselves to be used for graft,”

 

Mr Emefiele said. He disclosed that the weekly sales of foreign exchange by the CBN would henceforth go directly to commercial banks, in order for them to meet legitimate foreign exchange demands, adding that the regulator would monitor lenders to ensure that they sell forex to every customer who meet its requirements.

 

He also announced that the CBN would stop the processing of applications for BDC licences.

 

However, the naira’s sharp drop at the parallel market yesterday in the wake of the CBN’s action, elicited mixed reactions from financial experts and stakeholders.

 

In his reaction, a past president of the Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria (CIBN), Okechukwu Unegbu, said that there was no need for Nigerians to panic, since, according to him, the situation is a temporary one. He said: “The current sharp drop in the value of the naira is a temporary thing.

 

It is a normal reaction that when something like that happens( the CBN’s move against BDCs), people will want to take advantage of the situation. Yes, people are right to be worried about a likely increase in inflation, but I am confident that the situation(falling naira) is not going to last for long.”

 

The financial expert expressed support for the CBN’s discontinuation of forex sales to the BDCs, stating that the action was meant to “discipline” the BDCs. He said that the BDCs have been abusing the naira by engaging in roundtripping and all forms of illegal activities, adding that the CBN needed to take a drastic measure to call them to order. He predicted that the CBN may rescind its decision if the BDCs show that they have learnt their lessons.

 

According to Unegbu: “I expect the BDCs to now go back home and reflect on their activities. In my view they have been profligate.

 

With the CBN’s action, they will take steps to check themselves and I think the CBN may give them another chance.” He pointed out that despite the naira’s depreciation, N500 can still buy the average Nigerian a decent meal that $1 would not buy the average American.

 

However, in his reaction, a Professor of forensics, Richard Mayungbe, said that the declining value of the naira at the parallel market could lead to the CBN devaluing the local currency , which, according to him, could have been the real reason why the apex bank stopped forex sales to the BDCs.

He said: “The CBN, by its action, is actually fuelling speculation. Cutting off forex supply to the BDCs will push them to start rationing what they have.

 

Reduced supply will lead to scarcity and that will fuel speculation. I suspect that if the naira continues to fall, it will get to a level that the CBN will see the situation as an opportunity to devalue the local currency.”

