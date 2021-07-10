Naira depreciation impacts FIC market as turnover drops to N10.24tn in May

Transactions in the fixed income and currency (FIC) market suffered a setback in May as activities of investors in the foreign exchange segment of the market decline by 41.24 percent or $5.13billion in the review period. Total turnover in the market dropped 36.71 percent month on month or N5.94trillion to N10.24trillion as at end of May, 2021, according to a report from the FMDQ Exchange released on Thursday.

Year on year, total turnover sustained the declining trend, losing N1.54trillion or 13.07 percent. Analysis of the performance of the market in May revealed that Foreign Exchange (FX) and Money Market transactions were the highest contributors to the FIC markets turnover as they jointly accounted for 63.13 percent of gross turnover in the review period. Breakdown of transactions in the market showed that total FX market turnover in May 2021 was $7.31billion (N3.63trn), representing a month on month decrease of 41.24 percent or $5.13billion from the turnover of $12.44billion recorded in the preceding month.

The FMDQ noted that the month on month decrease in total FX market turnover in May was driven by the corresponding decline in both FX Spot and FX Derivatives turnover by 14.87 percent ($0.73bn) and 58.43 percent ($4.40bn), respectively.

The FMDQ further explained that the month on month decrease in FX Derivatives turnover was driven by the MoM decrease in turnover across all derivative products, evidenced by the MoM decline in FX Swaps, FX Forwards, FX Futures and Other Derivatives turnover by 70.79 percent ($2.52bn), 17.09 percent ($0.27bn), 71.33 percent ($1.07bn) and 60.67 percent ($0.54bn) respectively.

Meanwhile, in the Over- the- Counter (OTC) FX Futures market, the near month contract (NGUS MAY 26, 2021) with a total outstanding notional value (NV) of $1.00billion matured and was settled, whilst a new long-term (60M4) contract, NGUS MAY 27, 2026 was introduced at a Futures price of $/N613.76. The total NV of open OTC FX Futures contracts as at May 31, 2021 stood at circa (c.)$3.96billion, representing a MoM and Year-to-Date (YTD)decrease of 14.47 percent ($0.67bn)and 29.77 percent ($4.15bn) respectively from its value as at April 30, 2021 and January 4, 2021,continuing its downward trend since May 2020. It would be recalled that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), in the review period, ceased the publication of its Official Spot $/N exchange rate of $/N379.00 on its website, replacing it with a market- driven rate reflective of the transactions in the Investors’ and Exporters’ (I&E) FX Window. At the I&E FX Window, the Naira depreciated against the US Dollar, losing 0.22 percent ($/N0.91) to close at an average of $/N411.27 in May 2021 from $/N410.36 recorded in April 2021, and trading within a range of $/N360.00 and $/N437.41 in May 2021. Similarly, the Naira depreciated against the US Dollar in the parallel market, losing 0.42 percent ($/N2.03) to close at an average of $/N486.28 in May 2021 from $/N484.25 recorded in April 2021. Consequently, the average spread between the exchange rates in the formal (I&E FX Window) and unregulated (parallel) FX markets increased by $/N1.12to $/N75.01 in May 2021.

In the primary markets, average discount rates for the 91-day, 182-day and 364-day T.bills increased MoM by an average of 0.27percentage points (ppts), to close at a range of 2.50 percent to 9.70 percent in May 2021 and continuing its upward trend since December 2020. Similarly, the average discount rates for CBN OMO bills for comparable tenors increased marginally by 0.01ppts MoM to close at a range of 7.00% -10.10% in May 2021 The coupon rates for the newly issued 10Y and 15Y FGN10 bonds in May 2021 increased by an average of 0.76ppts to close at an average of13.55 percent, whilst the 30Y FGN Bond was reopened at 14.20 percent in May 2021, relative to 8.94 percent recorded at the previous auction in August 2020.

Turnover decreased MoM across all products in May 2021 with OMO bills, T.bills and FGN bonds recording 66.26 percent (N2.16trn), 41.18 percent (N0.63trn) and 34.31 percent (N0.70trn) MoM decreases, respectively resulting in the decrease in their trading intensity to 0.40, 0.32 and 0.11 respectively in May 2021 from 1.13, 0.56 and 0.18recorded in April2021.

