Business

‘Naira-dollar exchange rate reflects Nigerians’ collective decisions’

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem Comment(0)

Deputy Governor (Economic Policy) at the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Dr. Kingsley Obiora, has said that the naira’s weakness is mostly a reflection of Nigerians’ huge demand for dollars to pay for services such as foreign education. The CBN Deputy Governor stated this in the com- mencement speech he delivered at the 2022 Convocation and 74th Foundation Day ceremonies of the University of Ibadan, on Tuesday.

He noted that despite the challenges occasioned by external shocks such as Covid-19 and the Russia- Ukraine war, some people prefer to blame the apex bank for naira’s weakness without taking into account the surge in dollar demand in the country today compared with the situation in the 1970s and 1980s. According to him, “while some have resorted to scape goating the Central Bank of Nigeria for the recent dollar-naira exchange rate, it is important to bear in mind that the exchange rate mostly reflects our collective decisions and actions rather than policies of the CBN itself.

“People always refer to the 1970s and 1980s when the naira was ‘stronger’ than the US dollar, or at least, were at par (the same value). But the real question to ask is: what was the demand and supply of US dollar at that time, and what is it today?” Dr Obiora cited data from UNESCO and World Bank, which showed that the number of Nigerian students abroad increased from less than 15,000 in 1998 to over 71,000 and 96,702 in 2015 and 2018, respectively.

He said: “Today, a sizable amount of the foreign exchange request Nigerian banks receive for school fees are for primary and secondary school education, some of which are for neighbouring African countries. “In light of the above, it is no wonder that foreign education cost the country a whopping sum of $28.65 billion between 2010 and 2020, according to the CBN’s Balance of Payments Statistics. Even with this staggering amount, it does appear that we all still remain ever willing to send our children abroad for education they can acquire at home.” He further stated: “According to the UK Home Office, which monitors student visas to the UK, Nigerian students received 8,384 visas in 2019. By June 2022, the UK had issued 65,929 visas to Nigerian students.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

Renault, Nissan to hold crunch talks over Geely tie-up, says Report

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Renault CEO Luca de Meo will hold talks with his Nissan counterpart Makoto Uchida over the French automaker’s plan to sell part of its combustion engine business to China’s Geely Automobile Holdings, according to report. The plan is opposed by Nissan, which does not want technology that it jointly developed with Renault shared with a […]
Business

Nigeria, others push mobile money transactions to $495bn

Posted on Author Samson Akintaro

Nigeria and other West African countries recorded a 43 per cent increase in the value of mobile money transactions in 2020, thereby propelling the continental value to $495 billion. According to a GSMA report, the sub-region recorded the largest growth in mobile money in the year.   The 2021 State of the Mobile Industry report […]
Business

NSE halts losing streak with N7bn gain

Posted on Author Chris Ugwu

Activities on the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) closed positive yesterday, reversing twoday negative sentiments following gains recorded by blue chip stocks. The key market performance measures, the NSE All Share Index and market capitalisation, rose by 0.06 per cent to close the trading session positive as market sentiments returned to gaining streaks following positive investors’ […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica