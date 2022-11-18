‘Naira-dollar exchange rate reflects Nigerians’ collective decisions’

Deputy Governor (Economic Policy) at the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Dr. Kingsley Obiora, has said that the naira’s weakness is mostly a reflection of Nigerians’ huge demand for dollars to pay for services such as foreign education. The CBN Deputy Governor stated this in the com- mencement speech he delivered at the 2022 Convocation and 74th Foundation Day ceremonies of the University of Ibadan, on Tuesday.

He noted that despite the challenges occasioned by external shocks such as Covid-19 and the Russia- Ukraine war, some people prefer to blame the apex bank for naira’s weakness without taking into account the surge in dollar demand in the country today compared with the situation in the 1970s and 1980s. According to him, “while some have resorted to scape goating the Central Bank of Nigeria for the recent dollar-naira exchange rate, it is important to bear in mind that the exchange rate mostly reflects our collective decisions and actions rather than policies of the CBN itself.

“People always refer to the 1970s and 1980s when the naira was ‘stronger’ than the US dollar, or at least, were at par (the same value). But the real question to ask is: what was the demand and supply of US dollar at that time, and what is it today?” Dr Obiora cited data from UNESCO and World Bank, which showed that the number of Nigerian students abroad increased from less than 15,000 in 1998 to over 71,000 and 96,702 in 2015 and 2018, respectively.

He said: “Today, a sizable amount of the foreign exchange request Nigerian banks receive for school fees are for primary and secondary school education, some of which are for neighbouring African countries. “In light of the above, it is no wonder that foreign education cost the country a whopping sum of $28.65 billion between 2010 and 2020, according to the CBN’s Balance of Payments Statistics. Even with this staggering amount, it does appear that we all still remain ever willing to send our children abroad for education they can acquire at home.” He further stated: “According to the UK Home Office, which monitors student visas to the UK, Nigerian students received 8,384 visas in 2019. By June 2022, the UK had issued 65,929 visas to Nigerian students.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...