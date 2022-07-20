Business

Naira drops to 630/$1 at parallel market

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem

The naira fell further at the parallel market yesterday, dropping to N630 per dollar compared with the N620$1, it traded last Friday, traders said. Bureaux De Change operators (BDCs) attributed the local currency’s decline to increased demand for the dollar by importers at the parallel market. According to the operators, the scarcity of the greenback in that segment of the forex market appears to be worsening.

However, the local currency appreciated at official Investors and Exporters’ (I&E) window on Monday, closing at N429.13/$1 compared to N430.33/$1 recorded as of the close of trading activities in the previous trading session. New Telegraph reports that while the naira’s exchange rate remains relatively stable at the official market, Deposit Money Banks (DMBs) continue to struggle to meet demand for Personal Travel Allowance (PTA) and Business Travel Allowance (BTA).

For instance, over the weekend, a Tier 1 lender announced that, for the next five months, it would block dollar requests for individuals without accounts in its system as part of a review of its policy on foreign currency transactions. The statement was directed to Nigerian students with tuition obligations and in need of upkeep at their schools abroad.

 

Our Reporters

Leave a Reply

