Business

Naira drops to N409.67/$1 at I&E window

Posted on Author Stories, Tony Chukwunyem Comment(0)

The naira resumed its slide at the Investors and Exporters’ (I&E) window yesterday, closing at N409. 67 per dollar compared with N400/$1 last Friday, data obtained from the FMDQ website shows.

Until it stabilised at N400 per dollar last Wednesday  the local currency had consistently closed weaker against the dollar at the I&E window in the last fortnight, thereby fuelling speculation that a devaluation was looming.

 

Indeed, in a recent note, analysts at leading provider of currency trading solutions, AZA, citing the CBN’s plan to settle February 24 Non-Deliverable Forwards (NDFs) at N412.14 on the official market, predicted that the naira would depreciate to N490 per dollar on the parallel market.

 

The NDF is an indicator of the direction of the exchange rate in the future and is often referenced against the spot rate of the exchange rate between the naira and the dollar.

 

On December 31, last year, the naira had closed at N410.25 at the I&E window fuelling speculation that the CBN had devalued the local currency.

 

CBN Governor, Mr. Godwin Emefiele, said last year that the apex bank would pursue exchange rate unification around the I&E window rate.

 

The naira was under pressure on the parallel market for most part of 2020 due to foreign exchange scarcity, occasioned by the slump in the price of oil( the commodity that accounts for about 90 per cent of Nigeria’s export earnings). However, in recent days, the naira has appreciated to N473 per dollar from N480/$1 on the parallel market.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Business

New Land Rover Defender to hit African airwaves Thursday

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

L and Rover will celebrate the arrival of the New Defender in Africa with a 110-minute special online streaming event promising informative discussions, interesting news and in depth looks at an icon reimagined for the 21st century.   Xola Ntshinga has been enlisted to lead the show and the well-known sports presenter will take viewers […]
Business

Evaluating OPS’s grouse with Form M policy

Posted on Author Taiwo Hassan

The new directive on Form M by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) directing that letters of credit, bills for collection and other forms of payment should only be opened in favour of ultimate supplier of a product or service has caused a stir in the business community despite its importance in curbing forex abuse. […]
Business

Stanbic IBTC, UN partner to empower Nigeria women

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Stanbic IBTC Bank PLC, a subsidiary of Stanbic IBTC Holdings PLC, has partnered the United Nations (UN) on an initiative to provide seed funding for women across the six geopolitical zones of Nigeria and the Federal Capital Territory. In a statement, the lender said the move was in furtherance of its commitment to enhancing food […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica