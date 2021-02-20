News Top Stories

Naira drops to N410/$1 at I&E window

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem Comment(0)

The naira continued its slide at the Investors and Exporters’ (I&E) window yesterday, closing at N410 per dollar compared with N407.80 per dollar on Thursday, data obtained from the FMDQ website shows. In recent weeks, the naira has consistently closed weaker against the dollar at the I&E window, thus fuelling speculation that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) could be planning further weakening of the local currency. On December 31 last year, the naira had closed at N410.25 at the I&E window, triggering speculation that the CBN had devalued the local currency. CBN Governor, Mr. Godwin Emefiele, said last year that the apex bank will pursue exchange rate unification around the I&E window rate. In a recent report, analysts at FBNQuest forecast an average I&E/NAFEX rate of N419 per dollar at the end of this year

. The analysts said that although they expect: “A combination of higher oil revenue, multilateral loans and Eurobond sales should underpin reserves this year and allow the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to contain naira exchange-rate depreciation, the forecast for average I&E/NAFEX rate is N419 per USD at end-2021.”

The naira was under pressure on the parallel market for most part of 2020 due to foreign exchange scarcity, occasioned by the slump in the price of oil (The commodity that accounts for about 90 per cent of Nigeria’s export earnings). According to data obtained from abokifx.com, the naira traded weaker against the dollar on the parallel market yesterday, closing at N478/$1 compared with N477 per dollar the previous day.

Last Friday, the parallel market rate stood at N473 per dollar. A recent Bloomberg survey showed that investors and analysts expect that the CBN will probably devalue the naira by as much as 10per cent this year. Specifically, Bloomberg reported that: “Of the 17 survey participants, eight forecast a devaluation of between 5per cent and 10per cent this year. Five saw a devaluation of more than 10per cent and the remaining four predicted a markdown of as much as 5per cent.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Fayemi reiterates NGF’s commitment to judicial autonomy

Posted on Author Adewumi Ademiju ADO- EKITI

The Chairman of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum and Ekiti State Governor, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, has declared that all the 36 states Governors under the platform of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) were fully in support of judicial autonomy being advocated for by Nigerians.   This, Fayemi disclosed that he had led delegation on behalf of […]
News

Ondo 2020: We’ll resist mercenaries planning to rig poll –Jegede

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh Akure.

The People’s Democratic Party’s (PDP) candidate in Ondo State, Mr. Eyitayo Jegede (SAN) has said that his party and supporters in the state would resist planned rigging of the October 10 governorship election as only a free, fair, credible and transparent election would be acceptable.   Jegede, who spoke yesterday in Iju/Itaogbolu, Akure North Local […]
News Top Stories

Nigeria’s oil export, sale hit $4.60bn in one year

Posted on Author Adeola Yusuf

NNPC posts $378.42m June revenue   Chevron, NUPENG parley over 175 sacked workers   Crude oil export and sale by the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) has hit $4.60 billion in one year.     The corporation, which  confirmed this in its Monthly Financial and Operational Report (MFOR) for the month June released yesterday, also […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica