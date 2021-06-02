Business

Naira drops to N498/$1 at parallel market

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

The naira resumed its slide at the parallel market yesterday, falling to N498 per dollar from N495/$1 on Monday, data obtained from abokifx.com shows. The local currency was, however, stable at the Investors and Exporters’ (I&E) window closing at N412 per dollar. The naira was on a free fall at the parallel market for most part of last week, plunging to N495/$1 last Thursday from N487 per dollar at the beginning of the week. Analysts have attributed the naira’s recent volatility to speculation triggered by the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) recent adjustment of the official exchange rate to N410 per dollar from N379/$1.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

PenCom gets ISO 27001:2013 certification for Info security

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

The National Pension Commission (PenCom) said it has attained ISO 27001:2013 certification for Information Security Management System (ISMS). A statement by the spokesman of PenCom.   Peter Aghahowa, noted that ISMS provides a systemic approach to effectively manage the risks associated with an organisation’s information assets by using well defined processes, technology and people.   […]
Business

Sabotage compels Shell to sell stake in Nigerian oil blocks

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Royal Dutch Shell is in talks with the Nigerian government to sell the Anglo-Dutch company’s stake in onshore oilfields, CEO, Ben van Beurden, said, according to a report by Reuters Shell, the operator of the West African country’s onshore oil and gas joint venture SPDC, has struggled for years with spills in the Niger Delta […]
Business

Cement: Curtailing rise in ex-factory price

Posted on Author Taiwo Hassan

With the price of cement now N4,000 in the open market, there are indications that inflation has a role to play in the increase on the ex-factory prices as producers deny having hand in the increment. TAIWO HASSAN reports Indeed, these are not best of times for the Nigerian economy as everything has remained challenging […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica