Naira drops to N522/$1 at parallel market

The naira weakened further against the dollar at the parallel market yesterday, closing at N522/$1 compared with N521 per dollar on Wednesday, according to data obtained from abokiFX.com (a website that collates parallel market rates in Lagos). Following its plunge to record low of N525/$1 on July 28 in the wake of the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) announcement on July 27 that it would no longer sell forex to Bureaux De Change (BDC) operators, the naira had recovered to settle at between N509 and N510 per dollar at the parallel market. However, the local currency started to weaken last week, easing to N520/$1 last Thursday at the parallel market.

In announcing the apex bank’s stoppage of forex sales to BDCs over what he said was their illegal activities, CBN Governor, Mr. Godwin Emefiele, had disclosed that in addition to redirecting its weekly forex sales to BDCs to deposit money banks (DMBs), the regulator would increase dollar allocations to the lenders to ensure that they meet all legitimate forex demands of their customers.

