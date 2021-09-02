Naira drops to N528/$1 at parallel market

The naira fell to a new record low against the dollar at the parallel market yesterday, closing at N528/$1 compared with N526 per dollar on Tuesday, according to data obtained from abokiFX. com (a website that collates parallel market rates in Lagos). The local currency had dropped to a record low of N527/$1 at the parallel market on Monday but appreciated to N526 per dollar on Tuesday. Following its sharp drop to record low of N525/$1 on July 28 in the wake of the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) announcement on July 27 that it would no longer sell forex to Bureaux De Change (BDC) operators, the naira had recovered to settle at between N509 and N510 per dollar at the parallel market. However, the naira started to weaken a fortnight ago, easing to N524/$1 last Friday at the parallel market. A forex dealer, who spoke on condition of anonymity, attributed the naira’s decline at the parallel market to a surge in forex demand in that segment of the forex market.
NSE advances with N212bn gain
The bulls maintained grip on market activities yesterday as stocks sustained rally for the third trading session following gains recorded majorly by blue chip stocks as investors continued to leverage on undervalued stocks. The key market performance measure, the NSE All Share Index, rose by 1.25 per cent as market sentiments extended gaining streaks following […]
COVID-19: ILO seeks protection for workers in tourism sector
The Deputy Director- General, International Labour Organisation (ILO), Martha Newton, has called on G20 countries to take action to support the travel and tourism industry, which has been hard hit by COVID-19. She spoke at a virtual G20 Tourism Ministers' meeting that discussed how governments can support the sector. According to her, COVID-19 has decimated […]
Tantalizers: Operational challenges hurt earnings
Volatility in the overall economic and business climate has confined Tantalizers Plc. to a loss position. CHRIS UGWU writes The country's hospitality industry is faced with multiple challenges ranging from poor energy supply and insecurity to misconstrued internal perception, poor customer service and little or no standardisation in operations. Others include […]
