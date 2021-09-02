Naira drops to N528/$1 at parallel market

The naira fell to a new record low against the dollar at the parallel market yesterday, closing at N528/$1 compared with N526 per dollar on Tuesday, according to data obtained from abokiFX. com (a website that collates parallel market rates in Lagos). The local currency had dropped to a record low of N527/$1 at the parallel market on Monday but appreciated to N526 per dollar on Tuesday. Following its sharp drop to record low of N525/$1 on July 28 in the wake of the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) announcement on July 27 that it would no longer sell forex to Bureaux De Change (BDC) operators, the naira had recovered to settle at between N509 and N510 per dollar at the parallel market. However, the naira started to weaken a fortnight ago, easing to N524/$1 last Friday at the parallel market. A forex dealer, who spoke on condition of anonymity, attributed the naira’s decline at the parallel market to a surge in forex demand in that segment of the forex market.

