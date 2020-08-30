Naira eases 1.3% as sale of FX to BDCs commences tomorrow

The Naira eased 1.3 per cent against the U.S. dollar on the official market on Friday, a day after the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) said it planned to resume forex sales to retail currency operators as the country reopens its airports for international travel.

The naira opened for trade at N385.50 per dollar on the market, supported by the Central Bank. It later recovered to close at 381 per dollar, where it has been stuck since July, Eikon Refinitiv data showed.

The Central Bank in a circular on Thursday said it will restart dollar sales to bureaux de change operators from tomorrow, August 31 after it suspended auctions in March due to a coronavirus-induced lockdown and after a 15 per cent devaluation. In a circular signed by O.S. Nnaji, director of trade and exchange department, the apex bank said BDCs must not exchange the naira at more than N386/$.

The apex bank said its decision to resume FX sales to BDCs is to enhance accessibility to forex “particularly to travellers” since the resumption date for international flights has been announced. Providing a breakdown of the rates, the CBN said: “Please be advised that the applicable exchange rate for the disbursements of proceeds of IMTOs for the period Monday, August 31 to Friday, September 04, 2020, is as follows: IMTSOs to banks: N382/$1 Banks to CBN: N383/$1 CBN to BDCs: N384/$1 BDCs to end-users: Not more than N386 Volume of sale to each market is $10,000 per BDC.

The apex bank said FX sales to BDCs will hold on Mondays and Wednesdays in the first instance. “The BDCs are to ensure that their accounts with the banks are duly funded with the equivalent naira proceeds on Fridays and Tuesdays,” the circular read. “Banks shall continue to sell foreign currencies for travel-related invisible transactions to customers and non-customers over the counter upon presentation of relevant travel documents (passport, air ticket and visa).”

It said retail traders cannot resell dollars bought from the bank at more than N386. The bank moved to unify the rates this month, bowing to pressure from international lenders to merge its multiple exchange rates, eliminating arbitrage which has cost the country billions in reserves as it tried to defend the naira. It was not clear whether the opening trade of N385.50 per dollar was carried out by the Central Bank.

Bank officials were not immediately available for comment. With the early deal, the naira traded close to the over-the-counter spot market, widely quoted by investors and importers.

But it was still 20 per cent weaker on the unofficial black market patronised mostly by individuals at N477. The naira forward traded in London for the one-year settlement rose 3.64 per cent to N478 on Friday

