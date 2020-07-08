Naira eases 5.5% against dollar on official market

The naira eased 5.5 per cent against the dollar on the official market on Tuesday, after the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) sold dollars to lenders at a lower rate. Reuters reported traders as saying that the naira eased to N380.50 per dollar in off-market trades, from N360.50/$1 close on Monday. No quotes for the naira were available on the official market during regular trading for the second straight session, Refinitiv Eikon data showed, after the central bank last week depreciated the currency at an auction.

The CBN, Nigeria’s main forex supplier, asked lenders on Friday to bid for dollars at 380 naira per dollar, 5.3 per cent above its official rate. The naira traded at N387.70 per dollar on the over-the-counter spot market, widely used by investors and importers, while it was quoted weaker at N460 per dollar on the parallel market. The local currency has come under pressure in recent months after the coronavirus pandemic and a fall in the price of oil, which caused the gap between the spot and black markets to widen. CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele, had said he would not unify rates close to the parallel market level

