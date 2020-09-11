Naira eases on parallel market

The naira weakened further on the parallel market yesterday, dropping to N455/$1 from N445 per dollar that it exchanged for on the previous day, traders said. The local currency which has been under pressure on the parallel market since the beginning of the year, due to foreign exchange scarcity occasioned by the slump in the price of oil( the commodity that accounts for about 90 per cent of Nigeria’s export earnings), rebounded from N477 per dollar to N440/$1 last Tuesday, following an announcement by the apex bank that it would resume the sale of dollars to Bureaux De Change (BDCs) on September 7.

The CBN had in March suspended its weekly sale of forex to the BDCs due to the suspension of international flights and other coronavirus containment measures announced by the Federal Government. Analysts had predicted that the resumption of forex sales to the BDCs on Monday would boost the naira, but the local currency now seems to have resumed its downward trend. Traders attributed the naira’s weakening to speculation that the CBN may not be able to sustain its interventions in the forex market especially as oil prices are not showing any sign of rising beyond the $45 per barrel mark.

Like this: Like Loading...