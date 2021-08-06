Business

Naira eases to N508/$1 at parallel market

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

The naira dropped to N508/$1 at the parallel market yesterday, compared with N506 per dollar on Wednesday, data obtained from abokiFX. com (a website that collates parallel rates in Lagos), shows. It was the first decline recorded by the local currency at that segment of the forex market after three consecutive days of gains against the dollar.

At the Investors and Exporters’ (I&E) window, naira closed stronger at N411.25 per dollar yesterday, compared with the N411.50/$1 it closed since the beginning of the weekd, according to FMDQ. The local currency had dropped to a record low of N525 per dollar at the parallel market last Wednesday, twenty-four hours after the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) said it would no longer sell forex to Bureaux De Change (BDC) operators. CBN Governor, Mr. Godwin Emefiele, announced at the end of the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting on Tuesday that the apex bank had discontinued the sales of forex to BDC operators in the country with immediate effect. He disclosed that the weekly sales of foreign exchange by CBN would go directly to commercial banks in order for them to meet legitimate foreign exchange demands, adding that the regulator would monitor lenders to ensure that they sell forex to every customer who meet its requirements.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

U.S., China deliver N122bn train equipment to Nigeria

Posted on Author Bayo Akomolafe

Some railway coaches, ramway locomotives, rolling stock and parts, tramway track fixtures and fittings, electro-mechanical traffic signaling equipment of all kinds valued at N122 billion ($249.4 million) have been purchased by Nigeria between 2019 and 2020 from China and the United States.   In 2019, the country took delivery of some of the equipment valued […]
Business

Cheque transactions dips by 32%

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem

The value of cheque transactions dipped by N119.57 billion (32.5 per cent) Yearon- Year (YoY) to N248.20 billion in January 2021 from N367.77 billion in the corresponding period of 2020, latest data released by the Nigeria Interbank Settlement System Plc (NIBSS) shows. The NIBSS’ report also indicates that the volume of cheque transactions declined by […]
Business

Stakeholders seek market architecture reorganisation

Posted on Author Chris Ugwu

Stakeholders in the Nigerian capital market, asset management and banking industries have called for a rethink of the nation’s economic philosophy and a reset of the financial market architecture. This was part of the major takeaways from the “Zimvest Economy Conversations,” a thought eadership series of digital private wealth and investment management firm, Zimvest (Zedcrest […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica