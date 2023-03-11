Business News

Naira Ends Week On Negative Note Against Dollar

The Naira lost to the dollar as it exchanged at N461.50 at the Investors’ and Exporters’ window on Friday, March 10, 2023.

The rate represented a decrease of 0.11 per cent, compared to the N461 for which it exchanged to the dollar on Thursday.

The open indicative rate closed at N461.50 to the dollar on Friday.

An exchange rate of N462.44 to the dollar was the highest rate documented within Friday’s trading before it settled at N461.50.

The Naira was sold for as low as N446 to the dollar within Friday’s trading.

A total of 82.56 million dollars was traded at the official Investors’ and Exporters’ window.

Business

Yemisi Edun and FCMB’s gender equality triumph

Posted on Author Adewale Okoya

The recent appointment of Mrs Yemisi Edun as the Managing Director by the Board of Directors of First City Monument Bank (FCMB) Limited represents a significant milestone in bringing about a gender diverse workforce at the senior management and board levels in Nigerian banks.   The appointment also reinforces a recent trend in the banking […]
Business Top Stories

Naira falls to 620/$1 at parallel market

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The naira extended its decline at the parallel market yesterday, falling to N620 per dollar compared with the N615/$1 it traded last week, traders said. Bureaux De Change operators (BDCs) attributed the local currency’s decline to increased demand for dollar by importers at the parallel market. According to the operators, the scarcity of the greenback […]
Business

Health Insurance: Bello decries low enrollment in Niger

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Governor Abubakar Sani Bello of Niger State has decried resident’s low enrollment into the state’s contributory health Insurance scheme.   The governor expressed his disappointment when he received the report of the state Primary Healthcare Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation in Minna.   Bello blamed the low enrollment of […]

