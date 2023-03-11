Naira Ends Week On Negative Note Against Dollar

The Naira lost to the dollar as it exchanged at N461.50 at the Investors’ and Exporters’ window on Friday, March 10, 2023.

The rate represented a decrease of 0.11 per cent, compared to the N461 for which it exchanged to the dollar on Thursday.

The open indicative rate closed at N461.50 to the dollar on Friday.

An exchange rate of N462.44 to the dollar was the highest rate documented within Friday’s trading before it settled at N461.50.

The Naira was sold for as low as N446 to the dollar within Friday’s trading.

A total of 82.56 million dollars was traded at the official Investors’ and Exporters’ window.

