Naira extends slide at parallel market

The activities of illegal forex operators further weakened the naira against the dollar at the parallel market yesterday, as the local currency closed at N570/$1, compared with N562 per dollar on Wednesday , according to data obtained from abokiFX.com (a website that collates parallel market rates in Lagos). Naira also fell against the Pound Sterling and the Euro yesterday, closing at N770/£ and N655/€ respectively, compared with N760/£ and N648/€ on Wednesday, according to abokiFX.com. Data obtained from FMDQ also showed that the naira closed weaker at N413.07/$1, at the Investors and Exporters’ (I&E) window yesterday compared with N412.64 per dollar earlier in the day.
Loan default: Evaluating impact of COVID-19, others on MSMEs
Recently, the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) released a new survey showing that many business owners, mostly Micro, Small and Medium Scale Enterprises (MSMEs), would find it very difficult to meet their loan payment obligations this year over economic and business activity disruptions. TAIWO HASSAN reports. Expectedly, in the new year, many businesses, […]
IIF: Global debt levels drop by $1.7trn to $289trn
Global debt levels declined for the first time in 2½ years in the first quarter, driven by a fall in developed markets, but indebtedness across developing economies hit a fresh record, the Institute of International Finance (IIF) said yesterday. According to the institute, total global debt fell by $1.7 trillion to $289 trillion with financials […]
FirstBank’s CEO, Adeduntan, wins Forbes ‘Best of Africa’ award
FirstBank of Nigeria Limited has announced that its Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Adesola Adeduntan, has been honoured with the Forbes Best of Africa Award. According to a press release, the award presentation was held on September 11, 2020 at a virtual event by Forbes in conjunction with the Foreign Investment Network (FIN). The online roundtable […]
