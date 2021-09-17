Naira extends slide at parallel market

The activities of illegal forex operators further weakened the naira against the dollar at the parallel market yesterday, as the local currency closed at N570/$1, compared with N562 per dollar on Wednesday , according to data obtained from abokiFX.com (a website that collates parallel market rates in Lagos). Naira also fell against the Pound Sterling and the Euro yesterday, closing at N770/£ and N655/€ respectively, compared with N760/£ and N648/€ on Wednesday, according to abokiFX.com. Data obtained from FMDQ also showed that the naira closed weaker at N413.07/$1, at the Investors and Exporters’ (I&E) window yesterday compared with N412.64 per dollar earlier in the day.

