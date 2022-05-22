Naira falls below 600/$ in black market

Business

The naira weakened to 600 against the US dollars this week in the unauthorized parallel market, according to Abubakar Mohammed, a bureau de change operator that tracks the data in Lagos, Nigeria’s commercial capital. It’s the lowest the currency has traded this year in Africa’s most populous country, where the central bank maintains a tightly controlled official exchange rate but many residents make use of the black market. Traders say the unprecedented depreciation of the Naira to stockpiling of the dollars by politicians before party’s primary elections which starts next weekend are helping to drive the local currency to new lows. The official Naira rate was 415.95 as of 6.26 p.m local time on Thursday. The parallel market thrives on shortages, which has helped drive the gap in the two rates to above 40 per cent. Politicians competing for support from delegates in the party primaries are creating massive demand for dollars in cash, Mohammed said. “Demand is not going to abate soon, which means more pressure for  the Naira, and also because dollar supply is very low,” he said. Nigeria’s two major political parties, the ruling All Progressives Congress and main opposition Peoples Democratic Party, plan to hold primary elections to decide legislative, governorship and presidential candidates from the weekend to early June. Experts fear that the Central Bank could be forced to devalue the Naira if the currency continues to weaken in the parallel market. It has done so three times since March 2020 in a bid to curb demand and close the gap between the official and unauthorised rate. However, the President of the Association of Bureau de Change Operators of Nigeria (ABON), Aminu Gwadabe said that the Central Bank should improve supply of the greenback rather than suppress it. There is a “lack of confidence in the local currency,” Gwadabe said.

 

