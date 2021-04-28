Business

Naira falls marginally at I&E window

The naira fell marginally against the dollar at the Investors and Exporters’ (I&E) window yesterday, closing at N411.67/$1, compared with N410 per dollar on Monday, FMDQ data shows. The naira was, however, stable at N485 per dollar on the parallel market. In the wake of naira’s weakening to N410.25 per dollar at I&E window on December 31 last year, analysts predicted that another devaluation of the local currency was imminent.

Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mr. Godwin Emefiele, said last year that the apex bank would pursue exchange rate unification around the I&E window rate. In a report in February, analysts at FBNQuest forecast an average I&E/NAFEX rate of N419 per dollar at the end of this year. The analysts said that although they expect “a combination of higher oil revenue, multilateral loans and Eurobond sales should underpin reserves this year and allow the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to contain naira exchange-rate depreciation, the forecast for average I&E/NAFEX rate is N419 per USD at end-2021.” In a bid to incentivise the inflow of diaspora remittances and boost the external reserves, CBN on March 5 announced in a circular to all deposit money banks (DMOs) and international money transfer operators (IMTOs) that recipients of diaspora remittances shall receive N5 for every $1 received.

