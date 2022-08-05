Naira falls on I&E window

The naira weakened against the dollar on the Investors & Exporters (I&E) window of the foreign exchange market yesterday, closing at N418.07 per dollar compared with N417.19/$1 at the previous trading session, according to data posted on the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) website. However, the local currency continued its recovery at the parallel market yesterday, strengthening to N665/$1 compared with N668 per dollar on the previous day. The naira had dropped to a record low of N710 per dollar at the parallel market last week. New Telegraph reports that on Friday, the Director, Corporate Communications Department, at the CBN, Mr. Osita Nwasinobi, issued a statement urging Nigerians not to panic over the sharp drop in the value of the naira at the parallel market, last week. He said the apex bank would continue to make deliberate efforts to avoid further depreciation of the naira.
Related Articles
Standard Chartered launches agent banking
Standard Chartered has launched agent banking service as part of its digital banking proposition to clients across Lagos. According to a statement from the bank, the event kicked off with the official signing ceremony at the head office and concluded at the agency banking flagship centre at Petrocam Fuel, Lekki, Lagos. Speaking at the signing […]
PZ Wilmar emerges industry leader in quality systems, food fortification
PZ Wilmar Limited, makers of Devon King’s and Mamador brands, received the award of Industry Leader in Quality Systems and Food Fortification while participating in the inaugural launch of Micro Fortification Index (MFI) in Nigeria, which was held recently in Lagos. This MFI concept is powered by TechnoServe as part of its effort to […]
PayWithSpecta: Spearheading digital credit revolution in Nigeria
Given that COVID-19 is helping to accelerate digital transformation initiatives in most parts of the world, it means Sterling Bank’s digital credit solution – PayWithSpecta – is well positioned to extend its dominance of the industry, writes TONY CHUKWUNYEM In a report released in September last year, McKinsey (the worldwide management consulting firm) stated that […]
