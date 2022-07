Naira falls to 620/$1 at parallel market

Chukwu David, Abuja The Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB) 2020, has listed the specific functions of the three agencies that will replace the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), when passed by the National Assembly and assented to by President Muhammadu Buhari. The functions of the three agencies are contained in a copy of the bill […]

Following the frosty relationship between Nigeria and Ghana arising from trade dispute, the Nigeria-Ghana Business Council has commended the Speaker of House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, for his sterling role in securing a successful diplomatic dialogue between both countries. Making this known in a press statement made available to newsmen in Lagos recently, the President […]

…says Nigeria’s far higher than its peers The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has said Nigeria’s insurance industry minimum capital requirements are three to six times higher than other developing countries. The IMF said this in a report entitled: Nigeria: Publication of Financial Sector Assessment Program Documentation – Detailed Assessment of Observance of Insurance […]

The naira extended its decline at the parallel market yesterday, falling to N620 per dollar compared with the N615/$1 it traded last week, traders said. Bureaux De Change operators (BDCs) attributed the local currency’s decline to increased demand for dollar by importers at the parallel market. According to the operators, the scarcity of the greenback in that segment of the forex market appears to be worsening. However, data on the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN)’s website shows that naira closed at N415.9 per dollar on the Investors and Exporters’ (I&E) window yesterday. New Telegraph reports that the country’s external reserves have maintained an upward trend in recent times, rising to $39.42 billion as of July 13, 2022.

