Naira falls to N499/$1 at parallel market

The naira weakened further at the parallel market yesterday, falling to N499 per dollar from N498/$1 on Wednesday, data obtained from abokifx.com shows. The local currency, however, closed stronger at N410.90 per dollar at the Investors and Exporters’ (I&E) window compared with N411.06 on Wednesday. The naira was on a free fall at the parallel market for most part of last week, plunging to N495/$1 last Thursday from N487 per dollar at the beginning of the week. Analysts have attributed the naira’s recent volatility to speculation triggered by the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) recent adjustment of the official exchange rate to N410 per dollar from N379/$1
Related Articles
Customers fret over interest on savings amid inflation
Tony Chukwunyem Following Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) recent downward review of minimum interest rate on savings deposit, savings account holders are doubting if it is still necessary maintaining them, findings by New Telegraph show. This is hinged on the belief that inflation is generally expected to continue its upward trajectory in the […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Top dealing firms transact N452bn shares in 4 months
Ten top dealing firms in the Nigerian capital market ended the first four months of the year 2021 (January-April) with an exchange of 32.977 billion shares worth N452.296 billion. Available statistics showed that the 10 stockbrokers were responsible for 53.90 per cent of the total value between 04/01/2021 and 30/04/2021. Also, the stockbrokers are responsible […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Nigerian seafarers battle ship owners for 79.08% wages
Nigerian seafarers are fighting for 79. 08 per cent increase in their salaries as the International Transport Federation (ITF)/ International Labour Organisation (ILO) roll out the 2021 global new salary benchmark. Findings revealed that the country’s seafarers earned less than their foreign counterparts as they are being shortchanged by manning managers involved in their recruitment. […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)