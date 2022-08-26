Business

Naira falls to N698/$1 at parallel market

The naira extended its decline at the parallel market yesterday, dropping to N698 per dollar from N696/$1 on Wednesday, traders said. Forex dealers, who spoke to New Telegraph, attributed the local currency’s weakness at the parallel market to the acute scarcity of forex in the system.

In late July, the naira had dropped to a record low of N710 per dollar at the parallel market, a development that made the Director, Corporate Communications Department, at the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mr. Osita Nwasinobi, to issue a statement, urging Nigerians not to panic over the sharp drop in the value of the naira, pledging that the apex bank would continue to make deliberate efforts to avoid further depreciation of the local currency. The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission’s (EFCC) also raided the offices of FX traders allegedly hoarding and mopping up foreign currencies as part of efforts to halt the local currency’s slide. Although the naira recovered to trade at N668 per dollar at the parallel market in the first week of this month, it has weakened in the last two weeks.

Furthermore, the CBN’s website shows that the naira fell from N419.89 per dollar on August 12 to N422.39/$1 on August 24, at the I&E window. In a recent report, analysts at Financial Derivatives Company (FDC) stated: “The naira will likely depreciate again towards the N695/$-N700/$ range at the parallel market. We expect that CBN will allow for a partial crawling peg in the forex market, and bring the I & E rate down to N440/$ in September. “We also expect that the monetary tightening environment will prevail for the rest this year as the CBN prioritizes price stability over development financing. As part of its monetary tightening stance, the CBN will further raise the policy rate by 50bps to 14.5% p.a at its next meeting in September.”

 

