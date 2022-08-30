Business

Naira falls to N702/$1 at parallel market

Posted on

The naira weakened further at the parallel market yesterday, dropping to N702 per dollar from N692/$1 last week, traders said. Forex dealers, who spoke to New Telegraph, attributed the local currency’s depreciation at the parallel market to the acute scarcity of forex in the system amid surging demand for the greenback.

In late July, naira had dropped to a record low of N710 per dollar at the parallel market, a development that made the Director, Corporate Communications Department, at the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mr. Osita Nwasinobi, to issue a statement, urging Nigerians not to panic over the sharp drop in the value of the local currency. He pledged that the apex bank would continue to make deliberate efforts to avoid further depreciation of the naira.

 

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) also raided the offices of FX traders al- legedly hoarding and mopping up foreign currencies as part of efforts to halt the local currency’s slide.

 

Though naira recovered to trade at N668 per dollar at the parallel market in the first week of this month, it has, however, weakened in the last two weeks. Meanwhile, data obtained from CBN shows that naira fell from N422.7 per dollar on August 25 to N423.38/$1 on August 29, at the Investors and Exporters’ (I&E) window

 

