Naira falls to record N596/$1 at parallel market

The naira dropped to a record low of N596 to dollar at the parallel market late yesterday as demand for the greenback surged, forex traders said. Naira has been hovering near N590 per dollar at the parallel market for the past few weeks. On the official market, the local currency has been quoted at between N415 and N418 to the dollar at the Investors and Exporters’ (I&E) window since December. Bureaux De Change (BDCs) operators in Lagos told New Telegraph that rising demand for forex is responsible for the drop in the value of naira. A BDC operator, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said that there has been a significant increase in importers’ demand for dollars in recent weeks.

According to the BDC operator, “a lot of importers are not able to buy dollars at the official market so they are resorting to the parallel market.” He predicted that naira will drop to N600/$1 next week. New Telegraph reported on Monday that forex traders expect the increased political spending ahead of month-end election primaries to negatively impact naira at the parallel market in the coming weeks.

As one of the traders put it, “there is usually a surge in demand for forex during the election season in Nigeria as it helps politicians to convince delegates to vote for them. The stakes are much higher for the 2023 elections as the incumbent president would not be running. So, we expect a significant increase in the demand for dollars at the parallel market.”

