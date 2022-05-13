Business Top Stories

Naira falls to record N596/$1 at parallel market

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem Comment(0)

The naira dropped to a record low of N596 to dollar at the parallel market late yesterday as demand for the greenback surged, forex traders said. Naira has been hovering near N590 per dollar at the parallel market for the past few weeks. On the official market, the local currency has been quoted at between N415 and N418 to the dollar at the Investors and Exporters’ (I&E) window since December. Bureaux De Change (BDCs) operators in Lagos told New Telegraph that rising demand for forex is responsible for the drop in the value of naira. A BDC operator, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said that there has been a significant increase in importers’ demand for dollars in recent weeks.

According to the BDC operator, “a lot of importers are not able to buy dollars at the official market so they are resorting to the parallel market.” He predicted that naira will drop to N600/$1 next week. New Telegraph reported on Monday that forex traders expect the increased political spending ahead of month-end election primaries to negatively impact naira at the parallel market in the coming weeks.

As one of the traders put it, “there is usually a surge in demand for forex during the election season in Nigeria as it helps politicians to convince delegates to vote for them. The stakes are much higher for the 2023 elections as the incumbent president would not be running. So, we expect a significant increase in the demand for dollars at the parallel market.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

CBN bans third party forex payments

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has banned banks from opening Forms M (FOR IMPORTERS) “whose payments are routed through a buying company/agent or any other third parties.”   Form M is a mandatory document that must be completed by all importers for importation of goods into the country.   In a circular posted on […]
News Top Stories

Lagos 2023: Tinubu endorses Sanwo- Olu, Hamzat for second term

Posted on Author Wale Elegbede and Muritala Ayinla

The National Leader of All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, has given his endorsement for the second term bid of the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu and his deputy, Obafemi Hamzat. There have been speculations in some quarters that Sanwo-Olu may be denied his second term in office and that a Muslim candidate had […]
News Top Stories

Suspension of flights at Kano Airport affecting Nigeria’s revenue –Sirika

Posted on Author Emmanuel Masha Port Harcourt

Chukwu David Abuja Minister of Aviation, Senator Hadi Sirika, yesterday, said that the continued suspension of international flights to and from the Mallam, Aminu Kano International Airport was denying the Ministry and its agencies a lot of revenue. According to a press statement by James Odaudu, Director, Public Affairs, Ministry of Aviation, Sirika, who stated […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica