Naira/fuel crises: Show your anger, vote against incompetence –Ethnic leaders

Leaders of Nigeria’s ethnic nationalities have called on their fellow compatriots to vent their anger on the Federal Government by voting for a government that has the interest of the people at heart on Saturday.

They made the call in separate interviews with Sunday Telegraph in their reactions to the cash crunch, fuel scarcity and other socio – economic problems confronting the nation.

It would be recalled that there has been cash crunch since the last day of the month of January being the initial deadline that the old currency notes of N1, 000, N500 and N200, ceased to be legal tender.

Also, many Nigerians go to banks to queue for the newly designed notes, which were not available. That was even as they have been dealing with galloping pump prices of the Premuim Motor Spirit (PMS), which has also become scarce.

Speaking on behalf of the Yoruba Socio – cultural group, Comrade Jare Ajayi, National Publicity Secretary, Afenifere, submitted that there is no question whatsoever that Nigerians are facing serious and contrived hardship, which ought not to have happened at all.

Besides the cash crunch and the petrol scarcity, this is a period that Nigerians also have to endure socio-economic and security problems.

He said: “Where things are normal, there is usually some tension whenever national elections are around the corner. This is especially for the general elections we are facing in Nigeria presently. 2023 elections are very crucial to Nigeria, especially Presidential Election – in view of the critical juncture the country is at the moment.

“The wellbeing of Nigerians is of big interest to us in Afenifere. For this reason, the cash crunch, the fuel scarcity, the unabated insecurity and dwindling economy are quite worrisome.”

He continued: “These were reasons behind the increased tension in various parts of the country. But we appeal to Nigerians not to allow things to get out of hands, so much so that those who do not wish the society well would capitalise on it to make things worse.

“We call on President Muhammadu Buhari to do all that is humanly possible to ease the tension in the land. Banks must be supplied with cash and people be allowed to have access to their monies. In other words, the government and the Central Bank should obey the Supreme Court judgement on the matter.

“In the same vein, the NNPC must ensure that fuel is available at an affordable price just as security must be beefed up.

“It is comforting that all the institutions that have roles to play in the forthcoming elections have been assuring us that the elections will hold.

“We hold them to their words and look forward to successful elections.

“We call on the electorate to troop out peacefully and cast their votes on election days just as we call on INEC to let the votes of the people count.”

Speaking in the same vein, the pan-Igbo socio – cultural organization, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, called on Nigerians to exercise patience in the face of hardship occasioned by cash crunch and fuel scarcity across the country.

The group said that Nigerians should not be deceived by those championing the extension of Naira swap as they are only pursuing individual and selfish agenda.

The apex Igbo group, however, called on the Federal Government not to succumb to the pressure of some governors and other politicians seeking the extension but to rather push more currency into circulation and quickly fill the supply gap.

The National Publicity Secretary of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Dr. Alex Ogbonnia, who made the call in a chat with Sunday Telegraph, weekend, insisted that those who cry most about Naira swap policy are those who have hidden more old currency for the purpose of vote buying ahead of the general elections.

On the high cost of fuel in parts of the country, Ohanaeze wondered why fuel sold at N195 a litre in Abuja and sold N400 and N450 in South East, noting that there must be some kind of racketeering.

The group, however, called on the Nigeria National Petroleum Company Limited to quickly rise to the occasion in order to arrest the ugly development.

He said: “There are two ways we are looking at the naira scarcity. In the first place, when we talk about discordant voices, as you know, the Senate at one point moved a motion that they should extend the deadline to July 31st.

“The same way these governors went to Supreme Court to obtain injunction through exparte motion.

“Unfortunately, these people that are talking to us are not with us; they are a far distance from us. They don’t even know how we feel; they don’t represent our interest anymore and they are in the world of their own.

“In fact, there is a world of difference between the governors and senators and the masses. They cannot really say they are expressing the minds or the wishes or aspirations of the people.

“So, coming to the discordant voice on the deadline for currency swap, as a matter of fact, Ohanaeze requested that the deadline should be extended that time and it was extended to 10th of February. With that, it’s okay. They should remain at that. In fact, there is no policy of government you come up with that you don’t have some opposition of a kind or criticism of a kind.

“But the important thing is these people who are moving that the swap should continue are those who have hidden the currency in their various homes. And you know this is a bourgeoisie cash and carry democracy operating here.

“A lot of them have piled these currencies in their stupendous wealth. So, they are trying to use that money now to manipulate the electorate. But they should face the electorate based on their credibility.

“What is important to us now is that the Federal Government should make the Central Bank print more notes, so that people will stop suffering. That is what is important.

“I appeal to the people to exercise patience. Let the currency come. The money they have hidden in their whatever, underground, they should bring it out, either it comes out or it perishes there.

“Coming to fuel scarcity, I was in Abuja last week. The fuel was N195 a litre. But here in the East, it is N400, N450, which means the scarcity, is artificial. It’s created by our people. NNPC should do something about it. They should intervene and reduce the hardship on the people.”

Also weighing in on the matter, Spokesperson, Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF), Ken Robison, said: “It is difficult to give you even the naira notes and so, it is difficult.

“There are issues about fuel scarcity and even naira notes. On the 25th of February, the masses should go out and vent their anger on the maladministration and the poor governance arising from the hardship in the country.

“The deliberate pushing to Nigerians the failure of government and the consequences of all these issues, so Nigerians across the country should go out to the poll and vent their anger against the government and vote in a government that we believe will be able to solve these problems.

“The answer to the problems of Nigeria and of course it won’t be out of place to say that in view of even all these situations and of the challenges that exist, the difficulties that will arise in terms of transportation and people moving out, even for logistics on the part of government and moving equipment, personnel and materials to various polling units across the country, providing funds and resources to back the necessary needs, it will not be out of place therefore to say that there may be need to reschedule the elections, even if it is for two weeks to enable government and INEC manage and resolve some of the issues and problems that are confronting Nigeria.”

