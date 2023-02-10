News Top Stories

Naira/Fuel Crisis: NANS begs students to shun violent protests

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran Comment(0)

The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has appealed to both students and other youths to shun violent protests against the naira/ fuel scarcity. The Ogun State Chairman of NANS, Damilola Simeon made the appeal at a press conference in Abeokuta yesterday. Simeon appealed to the youths and Nigerians at large to be more patient with the Federal Government over the situation.

According to the body, the federal and state governments are putting measures in place to put an end to the issue. He said it is important for students not to engage in any protest that would affect the growth and development of the country, saying the safety of life and property should be a priority. The Ogun NANS Chair said: “The students’ constituency in Ogun jointly signed a notification that we will be taking to the street and protesting the activities of the Nigerian government ranging from the hoarding of the new naira notes and fuel. “Within the last few days, we have been silent on the protest, not because we were intimidated or coerced.

We have studied the situation and Governor Dapo Abiodun has assured us that everything will soon return to normal.” The association condemned Tuesday’s protests against the scarcity in Abeokuta, urging youths to remain calm and resolute towards a peaceful environment during the electioneering. “As peace-loving students, we should stand as one and as a nation to secure peace and oneness in the country. “We are ready to decide our faith. We are ready to secure a better Nigeria,” Simeon said.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

COVID-19: FCT, Oyo top as NCDC confirms 112 new infections

Posted on Author Reporter

  The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed 112 new cases in 14 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT). The agency confirmed the new cases in its update for November 14, 2020. According to the breakdown, FCT and Oyo topped the list of states with 27 infections each, followed by Bayelsa and […]
News

Sahara Reporters and Dearth of Investigative Journalism

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Pro-protest and pro-terrorist news blog, Sahara Reporters, has maxed out its usefulness and may just be on the last lap of its viability going by the nature of the sub-par news items it is now pushing out in the name of exclusives or investigative reports. The latest of such impaired offering from Sahara Reporters was […]
News

FG: Nigeria needs biotechnology to end hunger, insecurity

Posted on Author Caleb Onwe

The Federal Government has stepped up its advocacy for the adoption of biotechnology in the country’s agriculture, saying it is the 21st century cutting-edge tool needed to improve crop yields, and also fight food insecurity. The Director General of National Biotechnology Development Agency ( NABDA) , Prof. Abdullahi Mustapha, disclosed this in Abuja, when he […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica