Naira/Fuel Crisis: NANS begs students to shun violent protests

The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has appealed to both students and other youths to shun violent protests against the naira/ fuel scarcity. The Ogun State Chairman of NANS, Damilola Simeon made the appeal at a press conference in Abeokuta yesterday. Simeon appealed to the youths and Nigerians at large to be more patient with the Federal Government over the situation.

According to the body, the federal and state governments are putting measures in place to put an end to the issue. He said it is important for students not to engage in any protest that would affect the growth and development of the country, saying the safety of life and property should be a priority. The Ogun NANS Chair said: “The students’ constituency in Ogun jointly signed a notification that we will be taking to the street and protesting the activities of the Nigerian government ranging from the hoarding of the new naira notes and fuel. “Within the last few days, we have been silent on the protest, not because we were intimidated or coerced.

We have studied the situation and Governor Dapo Abiodun has assured us that everything will soon return to normal.” The association condemned Tuesday’s protests against the scarcity in Abeokuta, urging youths to remain calm and resolute towards a peaceful environment during the electioneering. “As peace-loving students, we should stand as one and as a nation to secure peace and oneness in the country. “We are ready to decide our faith. We are ready to secure a better Nigeria,” Simeon said.

