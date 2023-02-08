Naira/Fuel Crisis: Police kill one as protesters shut CBN office, block Ondo road

…El-Rufai advises residents against protest, Bauchi traders lament

Protests broke out in parts of the country on Tuesday over the severe economic impacts of the naira and fuel scarcity. The scarcity of the redesigned banknotes by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and the astronomical hike in petrol pump prices have subjected many Nigerians to hardship. And all efforts by the Federal Government to calm frayed nerves over the economic turmoil squeezing the struggling masses appear not to have much impact. Pockets of protests against the naira/fuel crisis took place in Ondo, Edo and Ogun, with the protesters shouting anti-government slogans.

In Abeokuta, the police reportedly shot at protesters at a branch of a new generation bank in the Asero area of the Ogun State capital where the customers had queued since 4 am, but could not withdraw cash. One of the protesters was reportedly hit by a bullet after the police opened fire on them. Some others reportedly suffered gunshot wounds. The development forced the angry youths to destroy public infrastructure and block roads with bonfires. The riot spread to Sapon, Ibara, Panseke and Adatan where protesters vandalised political posters and billboards. At Sapon, a branch of an old generation bank was attacked, with the Automated Teller Machine (ATM) vandalized by the rioters. Schools and other businesses hurriedly closed to avoid being caught up in the melee. Police spokesman Abimbola Oyeyemi confirmed the incident, saying they had deployed officers to restore calm.

In Ondo, social-commercial activities were paralysed in Ore in the Odigbo Local Government Area when some residents protested the shortage of naira and fuel scarcity. The protesters blocked the Ore-Benin Expressway, causing heavy traffic for several hours. This development forced roadside traders to flee with their wares to prevent them from being looted by miscreants. One of the commuters stranded in the traffic Abiola Ige said some of the protesters were armed with sticks. In Edo, hundreds of protesting Edo State Civil Society Organisations (EDOCSO) shut down the Benin branch of the CBN over the severe economic crisis caused by the naira/ fuel scarcity of fuel scarcity. T he placard-carrying protesters blocked Akpak- pava Road where the CBN office is, forcing vehicles coming into the Ring Road to go through Igun Street to Sokponba before linking Ring Road. A leader of the protest Omobude Agho told the CBN to quickly make the new naira notes available. In Bauchi, some petty traders lamented the losses they have incurred in their daily transactions. A cross-section of the people, who spoke with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), said the scarcity of the new notes had drastically affected business generally. Meanwhile, The Kaduna State Government appealed to citizens not to stage a protest march against the naira/fuel scarcity. In a statement yesterday, the Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs Samuel Aruwan said they are aware that certain individuals and groups had made plans to organize “massive protests” in the state over the situation

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...