News

Naira/Fuel Crisis: Police kill one as protesters shut CBN office, block Ondo road

Posted on Author Festus Abu, Olufemi Adediran, Babatope Okeowo and Baba Negedu Comment(0)

…El-Rufai advises residents against protest, Bauchi traders lament

Protests broke out in parts of the country on Tuesday over the severe economic impacts of the naira and fuel scarcity. The scarcity of the redesigned banknotes by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and the astronomical hike in petrol pump prices have subjected many Nigerians to hardship. And all efforts by the Federal Government to calm frayed nerves over the economic turmoil squeezing the struggling masses appear not to have much impact. Pockets of protests against the naira/fuel crisis took place in Ondo, Edo and Ogun, with the protesters shouting anti-government slogans.

In Abeokuta, the police reportedly shot at protesters at a branch of a new generation bank in the Asero area of the Ogun State capital where the customers had queued since 4 am, but could not withdraw cash. One of the protesters was reportedly hit by a bullet after the police opened fire on them. Some others reportedly suffered gunshot wounds. The development forced the angry youths to destroy public infrastructure and block roads with bonfires. The riot spread to Sapon, Ibara, Panseke and Adatan where protesters vandalised political posters and billboards. At Sapon, a branch of an old generation bank was attacked, with the Automated Teller Machine (ATM) vandalized by the rioters. Schools and other businesses hurriedly closed to avoid being caught up in the melee. Police spokesman Abimbola Oyeyemi confirmed the incident, saying they had deployed officers to restore calm.

In Ondo, social-commercial activities were paralysed in Ore in the Odigbo Local Government Area when some residents protested the shortage of naira and fuel scarcity. The protesters blocked the Ore-Benin Expressway, causing heavy traffic for several hours. This development forced roadside traders to flee with their wares to prevent them from being looted by miscreants. One of the commuters stranded in the traffic Abiola Ige said some of the protesters were armed with sticks. In Edo, hundreds of protesting Edo State Civil Society Organisations (EDOCSO) shut down the Benin branch of the CBN over the severe economic crisis caused by the naira/ fuel scarcity of fuel scarcity. T he placard-carrying protesters blocked Akpak- pava Road where the CBN office is, forcing vehicles coming into the Ring Road to go through Igun Street to Sokponba before linking Ring Road. A leader of the protest Omobude Agho told the CBN to quickly make the new naira notes available. In Bauchi, some petty traders lamented the losses they have incurred in their daily transactions. A cross-section of the people, who spoke with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), said the scarcity of the new notes had drastically affected business generally. Meanwhile, The Kaduna State Government appealed to citizens not to stage a protest march against the naira/fuel scarcity. In a statement yesterday, the Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs Samuel Aruwan said they are aware that certain individuals and groups had made plans to organize “massive protests” in the state over the situation

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

JUST IN: Five shot dead at Jerusalem synagogue – Reports

Posted on Author Reporter

  At least five people are reported to have been shot dead at a synagogue in Jerusalem, with others injured Israel’s ambulance service reported 10 victims in total, some of them seriously wounded, reports the BBC. Israel’s police department said that the suspected attacker had been “neutralised”.   TRY IT TONIGHT!!! —   Abuja Civil […]
News

Gunmen invade Kaduna police station, injure three operatives

Posted on Author Baba Negedu KADUNA

At least three policemen were seriously injured in Kaduna when gunmen suspected to be bandits invaded a police station in the state. The attack took place in the Maraban Jos, Igabi Local Government Area of the state.   The gunmen were said to have loaded themselves into three Sharon vehicles and stormed the police station […]
News

Kalu rejoices with Vice President Yemi Osinbajo at 65

Posted on Author Reporter

  Former Governor of Abia State and Chief Whip of the Senate, Dr. Orji Kalu has congratulated Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on the occasion of his 65th birthday anniversary. Describing the Vice President as a true progressive who is committed to nation building, Kalu urged the celebrant to sustain his good works for the country, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica