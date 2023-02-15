News

Naira/Fuel Crisis: Sanwo-Olu rolls out palliatives for vulnerable people

Posted on Author Yemi Olakitan and Favour Okore Comment(0)

Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo- Olu yesterday began the distribution of food packs to vulnerable residents to cushion the effects of the naira/fuel crisis. Speaking at the ceremony, Sanwo- Olu, represented by his deputy, Dr Obafemi Hamzat, at the event, said the food packs would be distributed through non-governmental organizations and religious bodies. The governor said: “The half price on buses will continue for a very long time. As a government, we feel the agony that you currently face. I am collaborating with the health industry to determine what sort of assistance we can provide for our people, and I will be making an announcement soon.

 

