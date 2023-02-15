Naira/Fuel Crisis: Sanwo-Olu rolls out palliatives for vulnerable people

Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo- Olu yesterday began the distribution of food packs to vulnerable residents to cushion the effects of the naira/fuel crisis. Speaking at the ceremony, Sanwo- Olu, represented by his deputy, Dr Obafemi Hamzat, at the event, said the food packs would be distributed through non-governmental organizations and religious bodies. The governor said: “The half price on buses will continue for a very long time. As a government, we feel the agony that you currently face. I am collaborating with the health industry to determine what sort of assistance we can provide for our people, and I will be making an announcement soon.
Alaafin stool selection: Agunloye Ruling House presents 48 aspirants
…Other agitating families lose out of race In line with the position of the Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, that the choice of the 46th Alaafin of Oyo will be made based on the existing Chieftaincy Declaration of the State which only recognizes the Alowolodu and Agunloye Ruling Houses, the Oyomesi have received list […]
WECARE Foundation shortlists 12 Nigerian startups for N1.2m grant
The Entrepreneur Empowerment Initiative of the Wisdom Ezekiel Cares (WECARE) Foundation has shortlisted 12 Nigerian businesses for a N1.2 million grant, with N100, 000 for each. Some of the startups that made it to the podium out of the over 100 registered businesses that applied for the grant include Trashbank Recycling, Royal Totebags, Chef Yinsky […]
TCBW partners NBTE to boost Nigeria’s hair Industry
A company in the hair industry in Nigeria, The Confident Black Woman (TCBW), is determined to standardise the industry in the new year. A board member and trustee of the company, Christian Love, said the data of every single person’s hair industry operating in Lagos would be available before the end of 2022. Speaking at […]
