Naira, fuel crisis won’t stop Tinubu, Sanwoolu- LAHAA Forum

Members of the 2023 Lagos State House of Assembly Aspirants under the platform of All Progressives Congress are adamant the naira and fuel crisis in the country would not stop the party’s presidential candidate Bola Tinubu from emerging as the winner of the February 25, 2023 elections.

In separate interviews with newsmen during the continuation of their market storm initiative, a number of the aspirants said Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwoolu and other APC candidates standing for election in 2023 would be successful in their bids.

The forum’s campaign train berthed at major markets in Ikorodu, Kosofe, Somolu and Mushin local government areas on Tuesday.

Babatunde Alogba, the Lagos-East Coordinator of the Forum, told newsmen when the group stormed Sabo Market in Ikorodu that the party sympathised with Nigerians on the hardship they were facing stemming from the new naira policy. He assured them that Tinubu is sensitive to their plight and would make life better for them if he becomes the next president.

He said the former Governor of Lagos State has a track record that is speaking for him and could be trusted to take the country out of its present challenges.

“I don’t see the crisis caused by naira and fuel scarcity affecting the chances of Tinubu in the election because Nigerians are aware of the track records of our principal. They know what he did in Lagos during his time as Governor and can trust him to resolve the problems we are facing in this country. He is engaging with the Presidency to find a solution to these problems and I know very soon things would improve,” he said.

Corroborating him was the Coordinator of the forum in Somolu Local Government, Sherrif Adekoya who said the level of acceptance of the party at all the markets visited showed that Tinubu and other APC candidates would still win the elections despite the charged political and economic space.

“We don’t have any doubt that Tinubu, Sanwoolu and indeed all our candidates would win the elections. People are aware of what is going on and they know that Tinubu has what it takes to make things work again in their interest and that is why they have shown enthusiasm to support us. APC is very solid in Somolu and we are ready to deliver the votes that would give us victory at the polls.

The coordinator of Kosofe Local Government, Bintu Akerele -Shobaloju added, “We are going to use our PVCs to make our principals, Tinubu and Sanwoolu, and other candidates win the elections. We have been reaching out to people that matter and they are here in the market. They have assured us of their support and with the way they are receiving us, we can count on them.”

Coordinator of LAHAA in Ikorodu Samson Bisiriyu boasted that the division would deliver a minimum of 470,000 votes.

“APC owns Ikorodu and as people on the ground, we know that our people are going to vote for all of our candidates from Tinubu to Sanwooulu and even our candidate for the Senate Senator Abiru and other candidates.

Meanwhile, it was carnival-like when members of the group were received by their colleagues in Mushin Local Government led by Prince Adewale Arogundade and Hafeez Quadri. LAHAA members and other APC faithful in Mushin were seen dancing alongside the market people who welcomed them wholeheartedly.

Arogundade said,” Mushin had been the zone delivering the highest votes for our party even since the Alliance for Democracy days; although Alimosho by virtue of its size now could be leading, we have the capacity to take the lead back. Our opponents know that we are the strongest here and it is going to reflect in the way we would vote for Asiwaju, Sanwoolu, Dr Idiat Adebule for Senate and our House of Reps and House of Assembly candidates,”

