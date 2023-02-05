News

Naira, fuel scarcity: Akeredolu backs El-Rufai, insists policy to de-market APC, Tinubu

Few days after the Kaduna State Governor, Nasir el-Rufai blamed some people he described as “fifth columnists” for the persistent fuel and naira scarcity, Chairman, Southern Nigeria Governors’ Forum and Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to address the issue before it will snowball into crisis.

Governor Akeredolu in a statement personally signed by him said that the people have been compelled to live under excruciating pains occasioned by the naira and fuel scarcity. In the statement titled; “The President must intervene decisively on the crisis of distribution of petrol and currency notes”, the governor lamented that “Nigerians are practically buying the country’s currency to feed when we are not in a state of war.” According to him, this ugly development is already eroding the goodwill enjoyed by the Federal Government for the stability achieved in the past seven years.

Akeredolu fingered some people whom he referred to as unscrupulous elements as being behind the scarcity in the distribution chain of both fuel and the new naira notes. He wrote: “Nigerians have been living with scarcity of petroleum products for some time now. Fuel scarcity, a phenomenon which this current Administration had once confined to the dustbin in the chronicle of happenings in an inglorious past, has suddenly assumed a permanent feature of our daily existence and there appears to be no solution to the perennial crisis.” Akeredolu stated that the struggles and actual fights recorded in banking halls, ATM and POS points, and markets across the country are disquieting; adding that the choice of this period for the implementation of a policy, which bears an instant negative impact with no discernible mitigation in sight, raises serious suspicion of partisanship on the part of the CBN. He expressed worry that the ordinary people are the victims, saying that depositors can no longer access their monies even to feed their families; even as hunger is not the anticipated result of a monetary policy. According to him, while no reasonable person will contend with the decision of the CBN to discharge its statutory functions, the plight of the downtrodden must be considered. Majority of Nigerians groan, at present, under the crushing weight of these crises.

 

Our Reporters

