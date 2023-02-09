Naira, fuel scarcity as pandemic threats in South East

As Nigerians pass through the hardship occasioned by naira redesign as well as hike in fuel pump price, OKEY MADUFORO takes a look at the crisis and the effects of both on the society’s micro and macro economy, especially with regards to the South East, a region whose people are predominantly industrialists and traders

Despondent family man His face has lost all expressions when New Telegraph correspondent bumped into him and the reasons were not farfetched. He just received a payment via online transfer, but he cannot have access to the money. He cannot transfer money to anyone including the shop keepers apparently because the lines were busy and the shop keepers wanted cash payment.

Deepening his predicament is the fact that the Point of Sales (POS) operators no longer dispense cash, hence he is going home empty without any cash at hand. The man; Godwin Uchendu, a public servant, just came out of a commercial bank without money at the Automated Teller machine (ATM) cash post. But his family needs to eat and he had gone to the bank with the hope of making withdrawals.

Fortunately, he has a friend that runs a shop who granted him credit facility and that was the saving grace for the fateful day. The fate of Uchendu is indeed a far cry from the predicament of a group of labourers and artisans that work at a construction site who depend on daily payment.

Plight of daily wage earners

A fight ensued at the construction site with shovels and diggers been brandished and set for the head of the site engineer and the Chief foreman. The duo had gone to withdraw money for their payment, but they were told by the banker that they could only get N 200,000.00 while the actual sum for payment was N 325, 000.00.

Despite all appeal to the labourers to manage the much that came in with a promise to get the balance later, they insisted that it must be full payment. The face-off landed the chief foreman at the community clinic, as it took the intervention of passers-by to rescue him from the claws of the angry labourers who were ready to maim him, but ended up breaking his hand and head.

These labourers are not alone in this nationwide frustration following the Central Bank of Nigeria’s position on naira redesign in the last two weeks or so. Apparently, the new bank notes are nowhere to be found and the dispensing of the new notes through the ATM has further deepened the fate of customers as most of the commercial banks claim that they don’t have enough to go round. However, the CBN said that it has released enough cash to meet the demands, querying the scarcity of the new bank notes. Even the extension of the deadline for the use of the old notes from January 31 to February 10 has not helped matters till date.

With the extension, even the old bank notes are now scarce as POS operators collect N 2,000.00 charge for every N10,000.00 dispensed, while N2,000.00 withdrawal attracts N400.00 charge . While the POS operators claim that they pay more as bribe to bank officials before withdrawing money for their business, the public alleged that the politicians are the culprit as they have a kind of business understanding with their respective Account Officers and Bank Managers. Consequent upon this development, banks in the South East have been placed on the watch list by the Police and Special Task Force set up by the apex bank over alleged business deals with politicians and other sharp practices in the area. This is coming following allegations that some politicians have been bargaining with some bank officials who exchange millions of the old naira note with the new notes and receive two percent commission for the assistance rendered.

Between old and new notes

Consequent upon this development, old bank notes are still more in circulation in the state while the CBN has gone to sleep with the belief that the commercial banks are doing the needful. It was also gathered that the new bank notes are being hoarded by the politicians in lieu of the February and March general elections, ostensibly for vote buying. When contacted, a very senior Police officer said that they are on top of the matter. “This is a very strong information and we are going to escalate it and also keep a close watch on the banks involved. “The new bank notes are for circulation to the general public and not for people to keep large sums of money for the elections and you know that vote buying is against the Electoral Act and it is actionable in court,” he said. When this reporter visited some banks in Awka and Onitsha in Anambra State, only one Automated Teller Machine (ATM) in the banks visited was dispensing the new bank notes, while the others were still dispensing the old notes.

Reports have it that major cities in the South East such as Owerri, Aba, Umuahia, Abakaliki, Orlu Enugu, Nsukka among others are facing similar issue. None of the Bank Managers offered to speak as they directed this reporter to the Zonal Branch of their banks, as according to them they are not permitted to talk to the press Same was the case in the Awka branch of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), as none of the staff was ready to speak on the matter. Also, operators of the Point of Sales (POS) service are still dispensing the old notes as they lament that they do not have access to the new bank notes. “Most of the notes are too old and fragile that if you are not careful you will end up destroying the note and even our customers have become too choosy for fear of the notes remaining in their custody till the deadline of the apex bank.” To this end fears are being entertained of a likely mass protest in most parts of the South East and South South with Enugu and Benin taking the lead.

Experiences of Enugu residents

Many residents of Enugu metropolis in Enugu State have decried the difficulty in getting cash for their daily usage, saying that it has negatively affected socio-economic activities in the area. The residents, who spoke to journalists appealed to the Central bank of Nigeria (CBN) to urgently look into naira notes scarcity and provide solutions. The residents said that both the old and the new naira notes were scarce, hindering their businesses and making it difficult for them to meet basic family needs.

A businessman, Mr Onyechi Okechukwu, said that he had not been able to access cash to buy food for his family. Okechukwu said that his efforts to withdraw money over-the-counter from commercial banks failed as the banks told him that they did not have cash. He said that the cash scarcity had put much pressure on the average Nigerian, urging that it should not continue. Another resident of the area, who preferred anonymity, accused bank workers of hoarding new naira notes, urging CBN to intensify monitoring. She regretted that Point-of-Sale (POS) operators were taking advantage of the situation to extort the masses. “POS operators now charge 20 per cent of every amount you want to take. It is outrageous. Nigerians do not deserve the suffering.

“The question now is not whether you have money in your account, but if you can withdraw the money. It is really very unfortunate,’’ she said. A civil servant, Mrs Joy Eze, described civil servants in the state as the worst hit by the situation. She said that they could not access their salaries and could not afford transport fares to their workplaces. It is not only a protest against the frustration caused by the scarcity of money but also the hike in the prices of fuel and other petroleum products. Given this apprehension, it must be noted that there have been pockets of protests at the commercial banks and fuel stations by the public who have been lamenting their frustrations. Most transport operators have been meeting secretly in a bid to register their unhappiness over their conditions and it was gathered that the group may hit the street in protesters within the coming week.

At a popular commercial bank in Awka, attempts were allegedly made by customers to break through the bank and demand for the closure of their respective accounts with the bank. It took the intervention of security operatives to impress on them the need not to take the laws into their hands. According to some security operatives at two of the commercial banks, the situation is getting out of hand, adding that if not checked by the necessary authorities, it may lead to a full blown violent protest. “This is no longer funny, because what we hear from these people is dangerous and we cannot challenge them because we are also facing the same situation. “By 6.30 am they have come in their numbers waiting for the banks to open and the crowd continues to increase and they would stay there until close of work and some would go home empty handed without money.

“The level it has gotten to, the protest may be targeted at bullion vans transporting money to the commercial banks and that is dangerous,” he lamented. At the NNPC mega stations in Awka and Onitsha and some stations in Ekwulobia, Aba and Owerri, the long queues for petrol have literally blocked the major high ways waiting to purchase fuel and the stations are said to be beefing up security following apprehension that the fuel tankers supplying the products may be attacked. Dr Samuel Ekechukwu, a medical practitioner, told this reporter that there is a looming danger in the state over the effects of naira redesigning and the hike in fuel price.

“What is happening in this country is dangerous and whatever government sees let them take it that way and the kind of threats being issued by these young men and women mostly youths is something that we should consider before Anambra goes up in flames,” he said. Also, security operatives are having a full day in other states in the South East, as formations are being beefed up in order to avert a repeat of the #EndSARS protest that took the country by storm. It is being speculated that the feared protest may spark off at the Petrol stations and would now snowball to the banks if not nipped in the bud and in good time.

While the apprehension over a possible protest rents the air, government appears not to have found the solution to the problem as President Muhammadu Buhari has only pleaded with the All Progressives Congress (APC), stakeholders who visited him, that he should be given seven days to remedy the situation.

Ohaneze Ndigbo, others react

National Vice President of Ohaneze Ndigbo, Chief Damian Okeke Ogene is not comfortable with Buhari’s response as he fears the protest may spark off before the end of the seven days. “So we have to remain like this for seven days, facing further and more excruciating hardship? “My problem with government is that it may have a good plan for this, but its execution and how to cushion the side effects are not being considered, hence we always become guilty of doing the right thing at the wrong way. “Before now, government ought to have considered the effects on the common Nigerians and put in place measures to checkmate the other side of the policy and not being reactionary, but proactive at all times,” he said. A Professor of Economics and Dean Faculty of Social Sciences, Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka, Prof Uche Nwogwugwu described the Federal Government’s policy of naira redesign as the crudest and old model policy in the history of the country based on its management. He said, “Some of the definitions of money are for storage and measurement of value and government wants to change the currency so that the politicians will not use money to manipulate the elections. “Government ordered the commercial banks to dispense the new bank notes, but the bankers are hiding the money and they are not doing what they are asked to do, rather they sell it as black market there by making it scare, both the old notes and the new notes.

“The Federal Government has failed and the policy of currency redesign has collapsed including our economy, because they failed to put in place the mechanism of measurement and evaluation, which has been the bane of most government economic policies. “You want the new notes in circulation, but you are not collecting the equal volume or amount of the old notes in line with the amount of the old notes that you are collecting and the commercial banks are still keeping those old notes, so what is the point?

“It is not just the issue of money swap, but to make sure that people have access to the new notes which government is not doing at the moment. “People are getting frustrated and they have lost confidence in government and considering the sensitive nature of money exchange and its impact on the economy, you need to make the new notes available to all in the first place and ensure that the old notes are no longer in circulation and that is what they should have done. “The essence of this policy has been defeated and that has led to the total collapse of the country and its economic system to the peril of the people.”

Nwogwugwu further lamented that one of the crudest policy of government in the country and in the modern world was to tell people how much they should withdraw per week or how much to spend. “You cannot tell someone how much he or she would spend or how he or she would spend his money. Under what structure or parameters are you telling Nigerians when for instance you have a family of seven and with aged parents and extended relations? “Life and human existence is dynamic and you never can tell the next problem or challenge that may come his or her way and the person had already gotten to the limit at which you ordered him to withdraw. “So he or she has to wait until next week to solve an emergency situation which naturally one do not expect and meanwhile the money in question is his money and not government money.”

Nwogwugwu, however posited that the only remedy to the situation is for the Central Bank of Nigeria, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), along with law enforcement agencies to discourage the custody of the old notes by the commercial banks and take on Bank Managers and their staff who have been selling the old notes at black market. He further dismissed the hike in the price of fuel, noting that matters are made worse because there is no money to buy the fuel at the rate in question. “We are lamenting over the fate of our people concerning the cost or petrol, yet we don’t even have the money to buy a liter of fuel at N450 .00 or N500.00.

“This is a hopeless situation in this country and it is one that is a threat on the security and peace of this country,” he said. Nwogwugwu may have touched the delicate area when it comes to security which is a sharp reminder of the scares of the mass youth protest tagged #EndSARS that has been a watershed in the fortunes of the Nigerian Nation. For a society that chooses to sentence it’s younger generation to perpetual slavery must appreciate the fact that “A man who brings home an ant infested firewood invites the lizard to a feast of the vultures.”

