Naira/Fuel Scarcity: Ogun begins distribution of palliatives

The Ogun State Government has said it would begin the distribution of food items to residents of the state as part of measures to alleviate the suffering of the people occasioned by the scarcity of fuel and the new naira notes.

Governor Dapo Abiodun announced this on Friday while addressing journalists in Abeokuta, the state capital.

Abiodun said, the measure became imperative following the hardship being experienced by the people as a result of the lingering fuel and scarcity of cash crises that we have been witnessing across the country.

“As a responsible administration despite all the aforementioned, and worried about how long this has taken to resolve, We have decided to directly provide palliatives to the poor and vulnerable citizens across the length and breadth of the state.

“We will be distributing the first phase of 400,000 food items through our social investment officers in each LGA to the communities starting from this weekend,” the governor said.

Abiodun said, his administration would treat any bank found hoarding the new naira notes as economic saboteurs.

