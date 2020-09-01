Naira gains as speculators panic, offload dollars

Rebound

Naira appreciated to N465/$1 on parallel market yesterday

The naira has rebounded on the parallel market as the announcement by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), last Thursday, that it was set to resume dollar sales to licensed Bureaux De Change (BDCs) seems to have spooked currency speculators, who are now selling off hoarded forex, findings by New Telegraph shows. On the parallel market, yesterday, the naira gained N12, exchanging at N465/$1 compared to the N477 per dollar it exchanged at throughout last week.

The local currency also strengthened against the pound and the euro. It appreciated by N10 to exchange at N605 to the pound compared with N615/ £1 last week. Equally, the naira gained N10, exchanging at N545 to the euro, compared with N555 last week.

Also, the stability, which the local currency has enjoyed at the Investors and Exporters’ (I&E) window, in the recent times, continued yesterday as it closed at N385.67 per dollar having opened at N386.50/$1

Traders told New Telegraph that speculators, who bought forex at about N400/$1, were scrambling to sell off as they are worried that the return of the BDCs to the market could lead to them incurring huge losses. Market sources said most speculators had hoarded dollars since March (when the CBN suspended dollar sales to BDCs) as they were betting on the regulator further devaluing the naira due to the slump in oil prices and the effects of the coronavirus crisis.

The announcement by the CBN that it would commence dollar sales to BDCs from September 7 led to the fear among speculators that the apex bank is planning to flood the market with forex, New Telegraph learnt.

According to the circulars issued by the apex bank last Thursday, it will sell dollars to the BDCs at a rate of N384/$1 while the BDCs are to sell to end users at not more than N386 per dollar.

Specifically, the CBN stated that the, “Applicable exchange rate for the disbursement of proceeds of IMTOs for the period Monday August 31 to Friday September 4, 2020 is as follows: IMTSOs to banks- N382/1USD; banks to CBN-N383/1USD; CBN to BDCs-N384/1USD and BDCs to end-users-Not more than N386/1USD.”

It further stated that the volume of sales for each market is $10,000 per BDC, adding that the rate of the Pound should be derived, “from the USD cross rate on the date of sale.”

Like this: Like Loading...