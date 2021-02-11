Business

Naira gains at I&E window after sustained slide

Posted on

For the first time this week, the naira strengthened at the Investors and Exporters’ (I&E) window yesterday, closing at N400 per dollar from an opening rate of N401.04/$1, data on the FMDQ website shows. The local currency’s recovery yesterday evening at the I&E window came after it traded for as high as N422.59 per dollar earlier in the day. Speculation had been rife in financial circles since last week that another devaluation of the naira was imminent as the local currency extended its weakness on the I&E window. On Tuesday, last week, for instance, the naira closed at N395 per dollar compared with N394/$1 on the previous day.

The following day it closed at N395.50 per dollar from an opening rate of N395.25/$1. Similarly, last Thursday, it closed weaker at N397.63 per dollar from an opening rate of N395.38/$1. Although the naira closed stronger last Friday at N396 .17 per dollar compared with an opening rate of N397.17/$1, it started losing value again this week, closing at N398.50 per dollar from an opening rate of N397.50/$1 on Monday. In a note last Thursday, analysts at leading provider of currency trading solutions, AZA, citing the CBN’s plan to settle February 24 Non- Deliverable Forwards (NDFs) at N412.14 on the official market, predicted that the naira will depreciate to N490 per dollar on the parallel market.

The NDF is an indicator of the direction of the exchange rate in the future and is often referenced against the spot rate of the exchange rate between the naira and the dollar. On December 31 last year, the naira had closed at N410.25 at the I&E window fuelling speculation that the CBN had devalued the local currency.

CBN Governor, Mr. Godwin Emefiele, said last year that the apex bank will pursue exchange rate unification around the I&E window rate. The naira was under pressure on the parallel market for most part of 2020 due to foreign exchange scarcity, occasioned by the slump in the price of oil( the commodity that accounts for about 90 per cent of Nigeria’s export earnings).

