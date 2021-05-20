Business

Naira gains on I&E window

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

The local currency, naira strengthened against dollar on the Investors & Exporters’ (I&E) window, yesterday, closing at N410.75/$1 compared with N411.63 per dollar on Tuesday, according to FMDQ. Data obtained from abokifx.com also shows that at N484/$1, naira maintained its stability against the dollar on the parallel market. The local currency’s decline to N411.67 per dollar on the I&E window last Friday, coupled with the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN)’s removal of the N379 per dollar exchange rate on the home page of its website on the same day, had sparked speculation that the regulator was set to unify the country’s multiple exchange rates around the I&E window rate, thus implying another devaluation of naira. CBN Governor, Mr. Godwin Emefiele, said last year that the apex bank would pursue exchange rate unification around the I&E window rate. The International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank have consistently called on Nigeria to scrap its multiple currency regime in order to attract investment. There are indications that the World Bank won’t approve Nigeria’s request for a $1.5 billion budget support loan unless the country ends its multiple currency regime.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

Thomas: FG saw a window of opportunity in unclaimed dividends

Posted on Author Sunday Ojeme reports

Managing Director/CEO, Legacy Insurance Brokers Limited, and visiting lecturer at West African Insurance Institute (WAII), The Gambia, Babatunde Thomas, in this interview, speaks on the economy, government’s plan to borrow unclaimed dividends and issues on the insurance sector. Sunday Ojeme reports     What in your opinion is actually responsible for the slow pace of […]
Business

Volkswagen returns to profit as global auto markets recover

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

German automaker Volkswagen said Thursday it returned to profit in the third quarter thanks to cost discipline and a rebound in global sales markets led by China after the lifting of the severe restrictions on activity in the early phase of the pandemic.   After-tax profit was 2.75 billion euros ($3.23 billion), down 31 per […]
Business

NSE: Transactions dip with N70bn loss

Posted on Author Stories, Chris Ugwu

Trading activities on the floor of the Nigerian Stock Exchange yesterday closed negative to upturn previous day’s gain as bears regained grip following the sell-off witnessed on blue chip firms.   The local bourse recorded 14 gainers against 17 losers to close the trading session on the negative route. Consequently, the All- Share Index dipped […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica