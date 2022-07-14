Business

Naira hits 620/$ at parallel market amid surge in FX demand

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

The naira, on Thursday, fell to N620 per dollar at the parallel market amid the lingering scarcity of the greenback.

The figure represents a depreciation of N5 or 0.8 percent from the N615 it traded last week.

Currency traders known as Bureaux De Change operators (BDCs), who spoke to TheCable in Lagos, said there was increased demand for the dollar by importers at the street market.

The traders put the buying price of the dollar at N614 and the selling price at N620, leaving a profit margin of N6.

According to the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), the parallel market is not a true reflection of the country’s exchange rate.

At the official market, checks by TheCable showed that the naira also depreciated by 0.36 percent to close at 424.58 to a dollar on Wednesday, according to FMDQ OTC Securities Exchange, a platform that oversees foreign-exchange trading in Nigeria.

As the Russia-Ukraine war escalates, global markets continue to face economic uncertainties.

On Tuesday, the euro fell to parity against the dollar for the first time in almost 20 years.

It means euros are now worth the same as one US dollar.

The euro is the official currency of 19 of the 27 member states of the European Union (EU).

Street traders across forex markets in Lagos who spoke to TheCable quoted the naira at N622 to a euro.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

Foreshore Waters is Disrupting Ikoyi Skylines With Exuberant Housing Projects  

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

    The drive to attain higher status in society and the desire to have an opulent lifestyle has increased the demand for luxury homes in Nigeria’s metros especially in Lagos state. Factors such as improved loan facilities, reduced rate of interest and high disposable income has further heightened this demand thereby keeping the luxury […]
Business

Golden Guinea Breweries lauded for business revival

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

The President of the National Council of the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE), Otunba Abimbola Ogunbanjo, has commend the board and management of Golden Guinea Breweries Plc for their efforts in reviving the business after 17 years of inactivity.   Ogunbanjo along with the Divisional Head, NSE, Listings Business, Olumide Bolumole, embarked on a factory tour […]
Business

Subsidy: FG projects N1trn savings by September 2021

Posted on Author Adeola Yusuf

LOW The N653.51billion spent on petrol subsidy in 2015 was the lowest in three years     The Federal Government has estimated that it would save over N1 trillion by September 2021 from the removal of subsidy on Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) also known as petrol.   The subsidy removàl was effected on seprember 2, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica