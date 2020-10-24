Naira in circulation rises to N2.426tn in September –CBN

The Naira in circulation rose by N56.44 billion in one month from N2.369 trillion as of the end of August to N2.426 trillion as of the end of September.

Currency in circulation is defined as a currency outside the vaults of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN); meaning all legal tender currency in the hands of the general public and in the vaults of the Deposit Money Banks.

According to figures obtained from the CBN, the figure, which stood at N2.35 trillion as of the end of May, rose to N2.39 trillion as of the end of July.

The currency-in-circulation on quarter-on-quarter basis fell by 6.0 per cent to N2.29 trillion at the end of March compared with a decline of 7.5 per cent at the end of the first quarter of 2019.

