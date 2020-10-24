News

Naira in circulation rises to N2.426tn in September –CBN

Posted on Author Our Correspondants Comment(0)

The Naira in circulation rose by N56.44 billion in one month from N2.369 trillion as of the end of August to N2.426 trillion as of the end of September.

 

Currency in circulation is defined as a currency outside the vaults of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN); meaning all legal tender currency in the hands of the general public and in the vaults of the Deposit Money Banks.

According to figures obtained from the CBN, the figure, which stood at N2.35 trillion as of the end of May, rose to N2.39 trillion as of the end of July.

The currency-in-circulation on quarter-on-quarter basis fell by 6.0 per cent to N2.29 trillion at the end of March compared with a decline of 7.5 per cent at the end of the first quarter of 2019.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondants
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Final days of hajj, Eid festival impacted by coronavirus

Posted on Author Reporter

  Small groups of pilgrims performed one of the final rites of the Islamic hajj on Friday as Muslims worldwide marked the start of the Eid al-Adha holiday amid a global pandemic that has impacted nearly every aspect of this year’s pilgrimage and celebrations. The last days of the annual pilgrimage to Mecca in Saudi […]
News

92,591 candidates sit for Common Entrance Exams

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa ABUJA

…only 30,000 may be admitted says FG No fewer than 92,591 candidates yesterday sat for the 2019/2020 National Common Entrance Examination (NCEE), conducted by the National Examinations Council (NECO), in 639 centres nationwide.   However, only 30,000 candidates may be offered  admission, due to the constraints of limited carrying capacity of the 104 Federal Government […]
News

Akeredolu promises to take democracy dividend to rural communities

Posted on Author Our Correspondants

Ondo State Governor, Mr. Oluwarotimi Akeredolu has said that he was truly committed to delivering the dividend of democracy to every nook and cranny of the state, especially the rural communities. Akeredolu said this yesterday in Akure while swearing in newly elected chairmen of the 18 local government areas of the state.   According to […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: