Naira in free fall since 1984

The Nigerian currency, the Naira, has historically lost value of up to 99.7 per cent relative to the United States dollar since it was introduced in 1973, 44 years ago, according to researchers at Proshare Nigeria in a recent tweet.

Proshare indicated that from historical data, the Naira exchanged at N0.65 to the dollar in 1973, falling steeply to N305 in 2017, representing 99.7 percent loss in value.

The Naira remain relatively stable until the coming of the military in 1984 when devalued the naira by over 2000 per cent, exchanging at $1.75 to the Naira in 1986, the change of currency brought serious disruption, which continued in the Babangida administration till 1990 when the exchanged at N7.4 to the dollar. In 1960, the Nigerian Pounds exchanged at $0.71.

After the introduction of the Naira in 1973, the currency exchanged at N1 to $0.61, but the Babangida military dictatorship marked a turning point as the Naira suffered a massive devaluation.

The neoliberal structural adjustment policies that the regime pursued under the tutelage of the IMF/WB saw the Naira fall to N22 to the dollar by 1994.

However, the Gen Abacha regime pegged the Naira at 22/$ throughout his tenure, but the Naira was exchanging at 85/$ in the black market. Importers and manufacturers and the common man were buying dollars at 85 to a dollar, only government cronies were buying at 22 to the dollar.

It was no secret that these government cronies, after buying at 22/$ , engaged in round tripping and selling in the black market at 85 thereby making a huge profit overnight.

Since then, the Naira has been on a free fall, at the wake of the Fourth Republic in 1999, the exchanged at N92.34 to $1, further falling to N85 to the dollar in 2000, in 2010 it fell to N148.21 to $1 and N132.89 in 2004.

When President Goodluck Jonathan handed over power to Muhammadu Buhari in May 2015, the Naira exchanged at N198.914 to $1. By 2018, it fell further to N306.08.

By May 2019, the Naira exchanged at N360 to $1. With the recent activities in the economy and alleged illegal activities in the black and more harmfully, alleged massive buying of forex by Customs officials, the Naira on Wednesday fell to 600/$, even as for the first time in history, the Naira was overtaken by the CFA France, the currency of the Franco-phone West African countries Nigeria is a mono-cultural import-dependent economy.

Whilst oil no longer accounts for the bulk of budget revenues, it still accounts for more than 90 per cent of the nation’s foreign earnings.

While experts are ageing that when oil prices tumble, the Naira goes into a tailspin, sending inflationary pressures throughout the economy, some others stated that unless the Federal Government’s beams searchlight on Customs officials, who according exchange all the bribes they collect in a day into dollars a cart away to their secret safes in their homes.

A source at the Apapa told our correspondent that Customs officials are responsible for the falling value of the naira, “exchange as much as $10 million in day. Other things are theory, if the government should raid Customs officials’ homes Nigerians will be shocked at the volume of dollars that these people have stored.

As they are collecting the bribes, there is an Aboki there to change dollars to them and they pay any price,” the source concluded.

This led to the question of dollarisation, which experts say seems to be the order of the day among the elites, the dollar practically replacing the home legal tender currency as a store of value and medium of transactions.

The CBN has issued directives against invoicing in dollars. But they are only obeyed in the breach. Landlords in high-end districts and high prestige international schools are quoting fees in dollars rather than naira.

According to the late former CBN Deputy Governor, Obadia Mailafia dollarisation is bad for the Naira, he further argued that Nigeria’s debt which currently stands at a staggering N33 trillion ($87 billion), amounting to 35 per cent of GDP contributes to the weakening naira

