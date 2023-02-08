Naira Limit: We’ll make cash available to you, CBN assures INEC

T he Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has given its commitment to provide the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) with the required cash and other support services for the successful conduct of the forthcoming general elections.

The CBN assurance came in the heels of the cash withdrawal limit policy of the apex bank, which if no concession was given to INEC, might hinder transportation of election materials on election day. Also, the National Secu-rity Adviser (NSA) Mohammed Babagana Monguno has said the elections would be conducted without rancour.

CBN Governor Mr. Godwin Emefiele, who spoke when the INEC Chairman Prof. Mahmood Yakubu led a high powered delegation to the headquarters of the apex bank to solicit for the bank’s support for the elections. Emefiele noted that the election umpire is going to pay logistics for people who are going to transport election materials to wards, and assured that: “The CBN will not allow itself either to be used or to be seen as an agent that frustrates the positive outcome of the election.

“I will make sure we will not allow ourselves to be seen as an agent to frustrate a positive outcome of the election. “So I give you the commitment that if in this case, after making your electronic payment you require some money to pay transporters, in this case cash, we will make it available.” The CBN governor recalled that the bank had been involved in the storage of INEC election materials and in the use of its armoured bullion vans in transporting electoral materials.

Emefiele stated that the CBN assisted INEC with foreign exchange to procure and import Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) and other forms of election materials, adding that “all dollars that are needed to import those items have been provided and those items have been imported.” The NSA, who also received the INEC team alongside the Inspector General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba and Chief of Defence Staff, General Lucky Irabor, assured Nigerians of their safety during and after the 2023 general election. He added that the security outfits have put in place measures to ensure that Nigerians exercise their franchise without fear.

Prof. Yakubu, who described Nigerian elections as a huge and complex undertaking, said the purpose of the visit was in view of the recent policy involving the redesign of some naira notes and the limit placed on cash withdrawals. He noted that “in line with the provisions of extant laws and regulations, service providers are generally paid by means of electronic transfer to their accounts.

“However, there are equally critical areas such as transportation and human support services that have to be immediately remunerated either partially or in full before services are rendered. “In addition, emergency situations may arise requiring immediate cash payments. Some of the critical service providers are unbanked. “Over the years, we have worked with the CBN and commercial banks to pay for such services seamlessly during general elections as well as off-cycle and byelections.” The INEC Chairman also requested from the NSA: “The comprehensive plan for the deployment of security personnel, including their various duty posts and contact details.

“This arrangement has been done in the past and has greatly facilitated rapid response to situations that may arise in the field either on election day or during the collation of results.” He expressed glad that additional security has been deployed to the Commission’s facilities nationwide. “We also note the increasing tempo of activities in many troubled spots nationwide. “We are confident that these actions will further reassure voters, our personnel, service providers and stakeholders of their safety during elections and of a free, fair and peaceful process,” Prof. Yakubu added.

