Naira Marley redeems N1m pledge to Jude Chukwuka for singing ‘Mafo’

Naira Marley, a singer, has redeemed his pledge of N1 million to Jude Chukwuka, a veteran actor, who performed a karaoke version of ‘Mafo‘, a popular track of his.

The singer had earlier asked fans to unravel the actor’s identity after a video of Chukwuma performing the song caught his attention.

“I’ve got 1million Naira here for you sir. Marlians help me find him,” the ‘Mafo’ singer had said.

He later shared an update when he located Chukwuka: “I just found out Elderly Marlian guy. Igbo name but he speaks perfect Yoruba.wooooow. Sending his N1m now,” Marley had said.

Chukwuka earlier on Tuesday evening said Marley had yet to make good on the pledge as claimed by blogs although he was already in contact with the singer.

“Well, I’m an adult. I enjoy music. I always enjoyed Naira Marley’s songs. I started listening to his music after I wondered what it was that made people throng to him the way they do,” he said.

“I saw that he wasn’t as bad as people accused him to be. His type of music really made me happy; I enjoyed it like I do most of these contemporary songs like they do now. I even listen to Davido.

“During this coronavirus lockdown, I thought to vibe to these songs and put them on Instagram. I’ve done a number of them and I do them every Friday. That day, I just did Naira Marley’s Mafo.

“Before I knew it, it went viral. I saw it when he said he owed me N1 million. I reached out and I was told he had the terms and conditions.

That’s where I’m now. He’s yet to make good on this.”

An hour after, Chukwuka shared a video on his Instagram page wherein he thanked Marley and his fans for “the gift”.

“@nairamarley thank you for the gift and a special thanks to all the #marlians,” he captioned the video.

Like this: Like Loading...