Naira Marley to ladies: Make your money, avoid unnecessary sex

Controversial Nigerian singer, Azeez Fashola, better known as Naira Marley, has charged ladies to be financially independent to avoid “unnecessary sex.” On Wednesday, the record executive took to his social media handle to address issues pertaining to the motivation for relationships among lovers. “Girls make your own money it will save you from unnecessary sex,” the tweet, which quickly raked in more than 9,000 likes in less than an hour, read.

The singer’s knack for controversies has earned him popularity in the Nigerian entertainment industry. Marley started making headlines in mid-2019 after he was arrested alongside Zlatan Ibile, his music acquaintance, a day after he released the video for a controversial single ‘Am I a Yahoo Boy’.

The ‘Soapy’ crooner was recently convicted and fined N200,000 by an Abuja mobile court for flouting COVID-19 guidelines after he staged a concert in Abuja in June. In April, Marley was detained alongside Funke Akindele, a Nollywood actress, after the latter hosted a house party that the former attended, despite Lagos’ lockdown measures at the time. The charges against him were, however, withdrawn following his apology to Babajide S a n wo – Olu, Lagos gove r – nor, where he promised to abide by all governm e n t m e a – s u r e s thereafter.

