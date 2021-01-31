Naira may devalued by as much as 10% in 2021 –Survey

Bloomberg survey of 17 analysts and investors this week shows that a recovery in crude prices to pre-pandemic levels could help the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) keep its grip on the currency, but not for too long but if the current downward trend in oil prices continue, the apex bank regulator will become helpless, analysts say.

“If you don’t have sufficient dollars, the idea that you’re controlling the naira is a fiction,” said Andrew Nevin, a partner and chief economist for Nigeria at PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP.

“It is impossible to get sufficient investment for the economy to grow above 6 per cent without a unified exchange rate.”

Sunk in recession and starved for cash, the government of President Muhammadu Buhari, who promised 10 per cent annual growth, agreed to merge the country’s multiple exchange rates and allow the naira to float more freely.

The World Bank and portfolio investor are at ease with the situation; insisting that the government commence currency reforms to attract investment.

This came as under the lead of Central Bank governor Godwin Emefiele, the government has tried to preserve dollars by restricting importers’ access to hard currency, limiting dollar sales and reducing international spending. Emefiele recently reiterated threats to ban exporters who fail to repatriate foreign exchange proceeds from using banking services.

Still, there are signs CBN is allowing for an additional depreciation of the exchange rate for investors and exporters, known as Nafex, toward 400 per dollar, said David Cowan, the London-based Africa economist at Citigroup Inc.

“Once this important psychological barrier is breached, it may allow it to slip more significantly in early 2021,” Cowan said.

The naira weakened 1 per cent on the spot market to 393.95 on Friday, while it traded at 473 on the parallel market, according to abokifx.com, which tracks street prices.

Nigeria has one of the widest spreads between 12-month currency forwards and one-month contracts among its peers on the continent, suggesting traders expect a large depreciation.

