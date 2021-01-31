Business

Naira may devalued by as much as 10% in 2021 –Survey

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

Bloomberg survey of 17 analysts and investors this week shows that a recovery in crude prices to pre-pandemic levels could help the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) keep its grip on the currency, but not for too long but if the current downward trend in oil prices continue, the apex bank regulator will become helpless, analysts say.

 

“If you don’t have sufficient dollars, the idea that you’re controlling the naira is a fiction,” said Andrew Nevin, a partner and chief economist for Nigeria at PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP.

 

“It is impossible to get sufficient investment for the economy to grow above 6 per cent without a unified exchange rate.”

 

 

Sunk in recession and starved for cash, the government of President Muhammadu Buhari, who promised 10 per cent annual growth, agreed to merge the country’s multiple exchange rates and allow the naira to float more freely.

 

The World Bank and portfolio investor are at ease with the situation; insisting that the government commence currency reforms to attract investment.

 

This came as under the lead of Central Bank governor Godwin Emefiele, the government has tried to preserve dollars by restricting importers’ access to hard currency, limiting dollar sales and reducing international spending. Emefiele recently reiterated threats to ban exporters who fail to repatriate foreign exchange proceeds from using banking services.

 

Still, there are signs CBN is allowing for an additional depreciation of the exchange rate for investors and exporters, known as Nafex, toward 400 per dollar, said David Cowan, the London-based Africa economist at Citigroup Inc.

 

“Once this important psychological barrier is breached, it may allow it to slip more significantly in early 2021,” Cowan said.

 

The naira weakened 1 per cent on the spot market to 393.95 on Friday, while it traded at 473 on the parallel market, according to abokifx.com, which tracks street prices.

 

Nigeria has one of the widest spreads between 12-month currency forwards and one-month contracts among its peers on the continent, suggesting traders expect a large depreciation.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Business

IPPIS: Technologists tackle FG over members’ neglect

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The National Association of Academic Technologists (NAAT) has deplored the action of the Federal Government over neglect of its members from the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS). Speaking at its 44th National Executive Council (NEC) meeting in Abuja, the National President of the union, Ibeji Nwokoma, said NAAT had designed an alternate payment […]
Business

Promasidor Nigeria gets new CEO

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Promasidor Nigeria Limited has announced the appointment of Bruno Gruwez as its new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) effective January 1, 2021. In a press statement made available to New Telegraph, Bruno succeeds Anders Einarsson, who will assume regional responsibilities within the Promasidor Group. Bruno joins Promasidor from PepsiCo, where he was Senior Director, Food Categories […]
Business

SON partners Kano govt on export to Middle East market

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Determined to ensure that made-in- Nigeria goods meet international standards, the Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON) and Kano State government have expressed plan to explore areas of collaboration that would guarantee export of quality products to the Middle East market.   Speaking, Governor of Kano State, Abdullahi Ganduje, said that there is need to strengthen […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica